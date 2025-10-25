Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure System To Bring Weekend Rains? Check

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather is changing this weekend. Districts from north to south might get drenched again. When will winter really set in? Here's a big update from the weather office

No rain is expected in the state today, just some morning fog. Light rain is possible in coastal and hilly areas from tomorrow. Rain may increase in South Bengal by Monday-Tuesday.

A system in the South Andaman Sea may become a low-pressure area, prompting a warning for fishermen. A separate low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is weakening after landfall.

Light rain is likely in some South Bengal districts on Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected. Rain will increase by Tuesday. Cloudy skies ahead.

A western disturbance will bring more rain to North Bengal this weekend. Expect cloudy skies with light to moderate showers. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and nearby districts are most affected.

The weather may change again this weekend with partly cloudy skies and a chance of thunderstorms. The city could see light to moderate rain on Monday and Tuesday, says the weather office.