Raveena Tandon Relationships: Know The Actress' Complete Dating History

Raveena Tandon was linked with everyone from Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar, but the relationships didn't last long. In the end, she married Anil Thadani. Raveena's professional and personal journey has been full of ups and downs

Raveena Tandon was born on October 26, 1972, in Mumbai. She is the daughter of filmmaker Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon. Raveena debuted in Bollywood with 'Patthar Ke Phool'. Over her long career, she has been linked with several actors. Let's find out who they are.

Raveena Tandon first fell for Ajay Devgn, but while dating her, Ajay fell for Karisma Kapoor, which led to their breakup.

After that, Raveena fell in love with Akshay Kumar. Their relationship made a lot of headlines. During the filming of 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi,' his name was linked with Rekha, so Raveena went her own way.

After her breakup with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon found support in Sunny Deol. However, Sunny was already married, so Raveena decided to part ways.

After this, Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple has a son and a daughter from this marriage.