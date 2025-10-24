Sacramento's Arden-Arcade Celebrates Opening Of New Ideal Scientology Mission

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Marking a new chapter of service in California's capital, the Ideal Scientology Mission of Riverpark opens its doors to unite communities, empower individuals and extend help to all who seek it.



Photo Caption: The Church of Scientology Mission of Riverpark unveils its Ideal Mission in Sacramento's Arden-Arcade neighborhood on October 12, 2025, marking over half a century of service to the community with a Grand Opening attended by parishioners, civic leaders and humanitarian partners.

Situated just minutes from downtown Sacramento, Arden-Arcade is renowned as one of the most economically and ethnically diverse neighborhoods in the region-blending the bustling energy of California's capital with the close-knit warmth of its vibrant American River-front community.

In this dynamic setting, the newly transformed Ideal Church of Scientology Mission of Riverpark opened its doors on October 12, following a dedication ceremony attended by parishioners, civic leaders and humanitarian partners from across greater Sacramento.

Scientology Missions form the vanguard of the Scientology religion, providing the full array of basic and introductory Scientology services and Scientology auditing (spiritual counseling). The Ideal Church of Scientology Mission of Riverpark is designed to serve as the physical embodiment of Scientology Technology in helping all to attain spiritual freedom.

Mission Executive Director Teresa Nebeker welcomed all those joining for the occasion.“Ours is a story 56 years in the making,” she said, in a nod to the Mission's over half a century of service to local residents.“This Mission was created with one purpose: to bring L. Ron Hubbard's technology directly to the people of this community. This is a place where anyone can walk in and find help, knowledge and practical solutions for life.”

Echoing that spirit of empowerment, dignitaries from across greater Sacramento reflected on their partnerships with the Church, highlighting how these collaborations have enabled them to uplift countless lives throughout the region.

Mr. Ron Hermann, CEO, Station Manager and Program Director at SAC Life TV, spoke of how he has witnessed the Church's unwavering commitment across the boards, and what it has meant for Arden-Arcade.“People may have their differences in belief, but we are united in the work of doing good,” he said.“That's what I've come to respect so deeply about the Church of Scientology. I've seen firsthand the outreach, the boots-on-the-ground commitment-the way this Church stands up when there's a need. Whether it's helping clean up neighborhoods, supporting interfaith projects, or offering tools that help people overcome addiction, crime and despair, you show up. Always.”

Mr. Rene Aguilera, Founder of the Cesar Chavez Youth Leadership Conference, hailed as a top change maker by the Sacramento Bee, shared how the Church unites and uplifts people of all walks of life and faith traditions.“You can walk into any Church of Scientology or speak to a Scientologist, and they will help,” he said.“They host forums, receptions and discussions that bring together people from all communities-Latino, Black and beyond. These events provide a setting not just to talk about important social issues, but also learn what resources are available.”

Mr. Edrine Ddungu, Africa House Board Member and former President of the Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento, spoke of the Church's passion for human dignity.“When you walk through the doors, you are welcomed with a smile. Church members are serving the community, improving human rights, speaking frankly and vividly about their vision,” he said.“This new Scientology Mission is yet another advocate and fierce defender of humanity.”

Robert Ross, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Sacramento Fire Department and Community Foundation, and Operations Chief of the Sacramento Fire Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), described partnering with Scientology Volunteer Ministers in times of disaster.“Rolling up your sleeves and standing shoulder to shoulder with other volunteers, you understand why they say, 'you can't put a price on a volunteer,'” he said.“During the Camp Fire, Scientology Volunteer Ministers worked with our regional Task Force and coordinated with World Central Kitchen to deliver meals to firefighters and first responders. No matter what needed to be handled, the Volunteer Ministers made sure the firefighters had the resources to do their job. Thank you for your time and your dedication.”

Visitors to the Riverpark Mission are welcome to tour the Public Information Display, featuring multimedia presentations of the basic beliefs and practices of Dianetics and Scientology as well as the life and legacy of Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

As an Ideal Church of Scientology Mission, Riverpark is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services. These include the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life-such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.

The new Mission also offers seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr. Hubbard's watershed work“Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health,” the bestselling book that reveals the source of one's nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior-the reactive mind-and how to conquer it.

Additionally, the Mission provides spiritual counseling, known as auditing, and the Purification Program, developed by Mr. Hubbard to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins.

Further Ideal Scientology Missions are planned across the globe in the coming months.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.

