403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar: Ending Gaza War Is A Shared Responsibility
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has reiterated that the success of the first phase of the agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip is a collective responsibility to ensure its implementation, leading to a comprehensive cessation of hostilities and the achievement of peace and stability in the region, in full compliance with the principles of the Charter and international law.
This came in a statement delivered by Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, during the Quarterly Open Debate of the Security Council on the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question, held at the UN headquarters in New York.
HE Sheikha Alya noted that the meeting follows the convening of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit on Oct 13, highlighting the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in the signing ceremony of the agreement to end the war in Gaza, alongside US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
She added that over the past two years, Qatar has continued its mediation efforts in partnership with Egypt and the US, and despite challenges and obstacles, an agreement was reached to end the bloodshed and humanitarian suffering in Gaza.
HE Sheikha Alya pointed out that the mediation succeeded in securing humanitarian truces that alleviated suffering by delivering aid to the Palestinian people and facilitating the release of detainees and prisoners.
She emphasised that Qatar remains committed to its role as a mediator and peace-building leader, with its wise leadership dedicated to resolving conflicts through diplomatic means and undertaking humanitarian efforts to relieve the suffering of the people of Gaza and create favourable conditions for the return of displaced persons.
She explained that the Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee has initiated efforts to rebuild by clearing rubble, reopening main roads, and facilitating the movement of Palestinians within the Strip. Qatar also launched a land bridge through Jordanian and Egyptian territories to deliver humanitarian aid, including shelter tents and food and medical supplies for more than 436,000 affected individuals in the Strip.
HE Sheikha Alya reaffirmed Qatar's welcome of the UN General Assembly's adoption of the New York Declaration on implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state.
She expressed appreciation for the leadership roles of Saudi Arabia and France in this regard and welcomed the positive stances of countries that have recognised the State of Palestine, affirming its rightful claim to full UN membership.
She stressed that for a peaceful settlement and the success of the two-state solution, it is essential to reject actions that undermine it, including settlement expansion in the West Bank, settler violence, and land appropriation, affirming that Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory and of a unified Palestinian state.
She conveyed Qatar's strongest condemnation of the Israeli Knesset's approval of two draft laws aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, describing them as a challenge to international law and legitimate resolutions.
She urged the international community, especially the Security Council, to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and take urgent action to compel Israeli authorities to halt expansionist plans and settlement policies in occupied Palestinian territories.
She continued by condemning plans to construct a settlement that would sever East Jerusalem from the West Bank, calling it a blatant violation of international legitimacy, particularly Resolution 2334.
HE Sheikha Alya expressed Qatar's denunciation of statements regarding the so-called Greater Israel Vision, considering them a continuation of crisis escalation and violations of state sovereignty and international law.
HE Sheikha Alya also reaffirmed Qatar's support for Syria, its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity, and its people's aspirations for stability and development. She condemned Israeli attacks on Syria, describing them as grave violations of international law.
She reiterated Qatar's steadfast support for the Republic of Lebanon and the efforts of its government, stressing the need for Israeli occupation forces to withdraw from all Lebanese territories, and called on all parties to strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreement.
HE Sheikha Alya affirmed Qatar's unwavering commitment to its sincere and credible approach to the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and mediation, and its support for all initiatives aimed at promoting peace and security in the region and the world.
HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani Quarterly Open Debate of the Security Council on the Middle East
This came in a statement delivered by Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, during the Quarterly Open Debate of the Security Council on the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question, held at the UN headquarters in New York.
HE Sheikha Alya noted that the meeting follows the convening of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit on Oct 13, highlighting the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in the signing ceremony of the agreement to end the war in Gaza, alongside US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
She added that over the past two years, Qatar has continued its mediation efforts in partnership with Egypt and the US, and despite challenges and obstacles, an agreement was reached to end the bloodshed and humanitarian suffering in Gaza.
HE Sheikha Alya pointed out that the mediation succeeded in securing humanitarian truces that alleviated suffering by delivering aid to the Palestinian people and facilitating the release of detainees and prisoners.
She emphasised that Qatar remains committed to its role as a mediator and peace-building leader, with its wise leadership dedicated to resolving conflicts through diplomatic means and undertaking humanitarian efforts to relieve the suffering of the people of Gaza and create favourable conditions for the return of displaced persons.
She explained that the Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee has initiated efforts to rebuild by clearing rubble, reopening main roads, and facilitating the movement of Palestinians within the Strip. Qatar also launched a land bridge through Jordanian and Egyptian territories to deliver humanitarian aid, including shelter tents and food and medical supplies for more than 436,000 affected individuals in the Strip.
HE Sheikha Alya reaffirmed Qatar's welcome of the UN General Assembly's adoption of the New York Declaration on implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state.
She expressed appreciation for the leadership roles of Saudi Arabia and France in this regard and welcomed the positive stances of countries that have recognised the State of Palestine, affirming its rightful claim to full UN membership.
She stressed that for a peaceful settlement and the success of the two-state solution, it is essential to reject actions that undermine it, including settlement expansion in the West Bank, settler violence, and land appropriation, affirming that Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory and of a unified Palestinian state.
She conveyed Qatar's strongest condemnation of the Israeli Knesset's approval of two draft laws aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, describing them as a challenge to international law and legitimate resolutions.
She urged the international community, especially the Security Council, to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and take urgent action to compel Israeli authorities to halt expansionist plans and settlement policies in occupied Palestinian territories.
She continued by condemning plans to construct a settlement that would sever East Jerusalem from the West Bank, calling it a blatant violation of international legitimacy, particularly Resolution 2334.
HE Sheikha Alya expressed Qatar's denunciation of statements regarding the so-called Greater Israel Vision, considering them a continuation of crisis escalation and violations of state sovereignty and international law.
HE Sheikha Alya also reaffirmed Qatar's support for Syria, its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity, and its people's aspirations for stability and development. She condemned Israeli attacks on Syria, describing them as grave violations of international law.
She reiterated Qatar's steadfast support for the Republic of Lebanon and the efforts of its government, stressing the need for Israeli occupation forces to withdraw from all Lebanese territories, and called on all parties to strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreement.
HE Sheikha Alya affirmed Qatar's unwavering commitment to its sincere and credible approach to the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and mediation, and its support for all initiatives aimed at promoting peace and security in the region and the world.
HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani Quarterly Open Debate of the Security Council on the Middle East
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment