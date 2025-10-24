US Treasury Sanctions Colombian President Gustavo Petro And His Support Network

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)- US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) ON Friday designated(Gustavo Petro), the president of Colombia, pursuant to counternarcotics-related authorities, in addition to his wife, his son, and a close associate.

“Since president Gustavo Petro came to power, cocaine production in Colombia has exploded to the highest rate in decades, flooding the United States and poisoning Americans,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.“President Petro has allowed drug cartels to flourish and refused to stop this activity. [Today] President Trump is taking strong action to protect our nation and make clear that we will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs into our nation.”

According to OFAC press release on Friday, the action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059, which targets foreign persons involved in the global illicit drug trade.

Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego

Colombia remains the world's top producer and exporter of cocaine. Cocaine from Colombia is often purchased by Mexican cartels, who then smuggle it into the United States via the southern border. It is a scheduled substance that is a significant drug threat to the United States, despite Gustavo Petro's recent, flippant comparison of the use of the drug to whiskey.

Gustavo Petro is a former guerilla member who was elected to the Colombian presidency in 2022. He has provided narco-terrorist organisations with benefits under the auspices of his“total peace” plan, among other policies, which have led to record highs of coca cultivation and cocaine production. On September 15, 2025, because of Gustavo Petro and his cronies' actions, the president determined Colombia is a major drug transit or major illicit drug producing country and that it is“failing demonstrably” to uphold its drug control responsibilities.

Gustavo Petro's erratic behaviour has also driven Colombia further apart from its partners in additional ways. In 2024, he shared confidential information obtained via secure anti-money laundering communication channels, threatening the integrity of the international financial system and leading to the suspension of Colombia's Financial Intelligence Unit from The Egmont Group. He also has allied himself with the narco-terrorist regime of Nicolas Maduro Moros and the Cartel de Los Soles.

Gustavo Petro is being designated today pursuant to E.O. 14059 for having engaged in, or attempted to engage in, activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a significant risk of materially contributing to, the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production.

Petro's associates and enablers

Gustavo Petro's eldest son, Nicolas Fernando Petro Burgos ( Nicolas Petro ), is considered to be his political heir. He has served as Gustavo Petro's campaign manager in Barranquilla. In 2023, Nicolas Petro was arrested in Colombia for money laundering and illicit enrichment over allegations that he funnelled money received from drug traffickers into Gustavo Petro's“total peace” efforts and election campaign. Nicolas Petro later admitted to receiving dirty money from a person formerly involved in narcotics trafficking and son of a contractor on trial for financing paramilitaries.

First Lady Veronica del Socorro Alcocer Garcia was once unconstitutionally appointed by Gustavo Petro to serve as an ambassador“on a special mission.” A Colombian court later annulled the appointment, deciding that the appointment violated Article 126 of the Colombian Constitution, which prohibits the Colombian president from appointing his spouse or permanent partner.

Armando Alberto Benedetti Villaneda ( Armando Benedetti ) has been appointed to multiple high-ranking positions within the Colombian government by Gustavo Petro. In 2023, audio recordings of Armando Benedetti were leaked in which he discusses his involvement in campaign financing and obtaining votes for Gustavo Petro. Most recently, in February 2025, Gustavo Petro named Armando Benedetti as Colombia's minister of the interior.

Nicolas Fernando Petro Burgos, Veronica del Socorro Alcocer Garcia, and Armando Benedetti are being designated [today] pursuant to E.O. 14059 for having provided, or attempted to provide, financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, Gustavo Petro.

Sanctions implications

As a result of [today's] action, all property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorised by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt, OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all transactions by US persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked persons.

Violations of US sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on US and foreign persons. OFAC may impose civil penalties for sanctions violations on a strict liability basis. OFAC's Economic Sanctions Enforcement Guidelines provide more information regarding OFAC's enforcement of US economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other persons may risk exposure to sanctions for engaging in certain transactions or activities involving designated or otherwise blocked persons. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated or blocked person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

The power and integrity of OFAC sanctions derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add persons to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behaviour.

