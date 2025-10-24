Iran Wins Tri nation Women's Football Tournament

Shillong- Iran clinched the Tri-Nation Women's Football Tournament title with a dominant 3-0 victory over Nepal at the JN Stadium here on Friday.

The opening half was a high-octane contest as Iran carried the momentum from their previous match, pressing high and controlling possession against Nepal's resilient defence.

Both teams displayed quality build-up play and creative touches, but neither managed to find the net before halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran broke the deadlock soon after the restart, with Sara Didar opening the scoring in the 49th minute.

Zahra Ghanbari doubled the lead three minutes later with a superbly taken set-piece, before Shabnam Behesht sealed the win with a stunning left-footed strike to make it 3-0.