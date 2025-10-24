Peakgear Becomes A Go-To Destination For Overlanding Gear As Truck Cap, Awning, And Rooftop Tent Demand Surges In 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As more Americans embrace the freedom of overlanding and off-grid adventure travel, PeakGear is emerging as one of the nation's fastest-growing destinations for premium overlanding equipment and vehicle accessories.

Specializing in trusted brands such as Overland Vehicle Systems (OVS), Sherpa, Roam and other leading outdoor manufacturers, PeakGear helps explorers find and customize the perfect setup for any off-road journey - from truck caps and awnings to rooftop tents and rack systems.

The overlanding movement - combining camping, off-roading, and travel with an emphasis on independence and being self-sufficient - continues to expand rapidly in the U.S., driven by a growing interest in remote exploration, digital nomad life, and vehicle-based adventure and travel. The 2025 Overland Industry Report shows a surge in overlanding, with participation in the U.S. set to rise 50%, from 8 million in 2024 to over 12 million in 2025, as adventurers seek durable, flexible, and comfortable gear for life on the road.

“We founded PeakGear to make top-tier overlanding products more accessible to everyday adventurers,” said Andy Beohar, co-founder of PeakGear.“We personally review and test most of the products we carry to ensure they perform in real-world adventures. Whether you're outfitting a daily driver for weekend getaways or building a fully capable off-road rig, we guide our customers to the gear that truly works from trusted brands that deliver reliability and real-world performance when it's needed most.”

Curated Gear for Every Adventure

From high-quality, secure OVS truck caps and modular Sherpa rack systems to durable Roam rooftop tents and weather-resistant OVS awnings, PeakGear offers a thoughtfully curated selection of products built for adventure, comfort, and reliability.

The company's knowledgeable team of outdoor and off-road enthusiasts provides expert guidance to help customers configure the perfect setup for their trucks, Jeeps, vans, or SUVs - ensuring each piece of gear works seamlessly together.

“There's no one-size-fits-all approach to overlanding,” added Beohar.“That's why we focus on education, fitment, and support - not just selling products. Our customers know they're getting gear that fits their vehicle, their travel style, and their adventure goals."

About PeakGear

PeakGear, a leading online destination for overlanding and outdoor vehicle gear, is run by overlanders for overlanders. With over thousands of satisfied customers and numerous 5-star reviews, PeakGear delivers trail-tested recommendations, unbiased reviews, and a wealth of educational resources to help adventurers of all levels travel farther and camp smarter.

Featuring premium products from trusted brands like Overland Vehicle Systems (OVS) and more, PeakGear offers everything from truck caps and awnings to rooftop tents, rack systems, recovery gear, storage solutions, solar power setups, and portable refrigeration. Whether you're a first-time overlander or a seasoned explorer, PeakGear equips you with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to make every adventure unforgettable. To learn more, visit .