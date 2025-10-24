Coenda Investments Holding Corp. Shareholder Press Release Amended Early Warning Report

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Coenda Investments Holding Corp. (the ""), a company controlled by Kerem Akbas, announces the filing of an amended early warning report (the "") to correct and supplement disclosure in the amended EWR dated August 28, 2025.

The EWR reflects that, prior to May 31, 2024, Mr. Akbas beneficially owned 80,000 subordinate voting shares of Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (" PBFG "), representing approximately 0.71% of the then issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares.

In addition, since the most recent EWR, there has been a change in a material fact: on October 22, 2025, Mr. Akbas was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of PBFG.

This press release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103, which also require an EWR to be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the applicable Canadian jurisdictions containing additional information regarding the foregoing. A copy of the EWR has been filed and is available under PBFG's SEDAR+ profile at .