Microbyte Expands Its Global IT Services Footprint With New Portland Operations

The Portland office marks a key milestone in Microbyte's mission to deliver proactive IT management across continents.

Portland, Oregon - October 24, 2025 - Microbyte Solutions Limited (Microbyte), an international Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) with over two decades of industry experience, has announced the continued expansion of its global operations through its Portland, Oregon, office.

This strategic move reinforces the company's commitment to providing round-the-clock IT support and proactive technology management to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across North America.

Strengthening Global Reach and Commitment to SMEs

Founded in the United Kingdom, Microbyte has become a trusted technology partner for businesses worldwide. The company's operational philosophy, captured in its motto“ Stamp Out Support,” aims to eliminate reactive IT problems by emphasizing proactive maintenance, predictive monitoring, and long-term strategic planning.

This approach allows organizations to focus on growth and efficiency while Microbyte ensures the reliability and security of their technology infrastructure.

The Four Blocks of Managed IT

Microbyte's service delivery model is built on its“ Four Blocks of Managed IT” framework, which integrates technical excellence with strategic oversight. These include:



24/7 IT Support Helpdesk: Continuous global assistance for day-to-day issues and system recovery.

NetAdmin (Network Administrator): Dedicated engineers performing deep system audits and implementing best practices.

Virtual IT Director (vCIO): Strategic consultancy for long-term IT planning and investment decisions. IT Solutions and Projects: Execution of major IT initiatives such as cloud migrations, software rollouts, and office relocations.

Advanced Cloud and Communication Solutions

As a Microsoft Gold Direct Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) and 3CX Platinum Partner, Microbyte offers a robust range of services spanning cloud solutions, VoIP telecommunications, and cybersecurity.

Its Cloud offerings include Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 integration, Virtual Desktop infrastructure, and advanced data compliance aligned with PCI DSS and HIPAA standards.

The company's acquisition of Onesource Communications strengthened its 3CX VoIP and telecom capabilities, further enhancing its service portfolio.

A Trusted Global Presence Across Industries

With offices in Peterborough, London, Portland, and Dubai, Microbyte maintains a strong international presence and serves multiple sectors, including financial services, law, property management, healthcare, manufacturing, and construction.

The company's focus on integrity, communication, and reliability continues to position it as a leading MSP for growth-driven SMEs around the world.

About Microbyte Solutions Limited

Microbyte Solutions Limited is a globally operating Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) dedicated to supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with proactive IT management, cloud computing, telecommunications, and cybersecurity. Founded in the UK and now with a presence in the US and UAE, the company's mission-“ Stamp Out Support”-reflects its dedication to eliminating recurring IT issues through predictive monitoring, strategic consultation, and long-term planning.

Head Office (UK): 10 Commerce Road, Lynchwood, Peterborough, PE2 6LR

London Office (UK): Stage House, 47 Bermondsey St, London, SE1 3XT

Portland Office (USA): 2175 NW Raleigh St, Suite 110, Portland, OR 97210

Dubai Office (UAE): 1112 Al Manara Tower, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai