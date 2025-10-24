The Kollective Expands Its Social Performance Club Model With New Market Launches

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kollective, a social performance club combining fitness, wellness, and community, is announcing its next phase of expansion following the success of its two Austin locations. Founded by Jeremy Hills and Devon Low, The Kollective has reached full capacity across both clubs and is now scaling into new markets, including Nashville, to meet growing demand.







Co-Founders Devon Low & Jeremy Hills

The Kollective was created to address fragmentation in the fitness and wellness industry, where training, medical recovery, and lifestyle services are often offered separately. By integrating strength and conditioning, preventive medicine, on-site wellness providers, and recovery tools under one roof, the company provides a seamless experience designed for athletes, professionals, and community members focused on long-term health and performance.

“Our model has always been about more than training-it's about building an environment where high performers can connect, recover, and grow together,” said Jeremy Hills, Founder of The Kollective.“The success of our Austin flagship validated that people want this type of integrated experience, and expansion into new markets allows us to scale that culture responsibly.”

In its first 11 months, The Kollective's first Austin facility reached capacity, establishing a waitlist of prospective members. This demand has accelerated the company's growth strategy, including the opening of a second location in Austin and the preparation for an upcoming launch in Nashville. Additional markets are also being evaluated as part of The Kollective's long-term vision to create a national network of performance clubs.

The Kollective's unique approach has earned recognition within the industry, including being named Best Gym in America by Men's Health in 2023. Each location is designed not only as a training facility but as a community hub where high performers-including professional athletes, executives, and entrepreneurs-can access comprehensive services that support both physical and mental resilience.





Looking ahead, The Kollective plans to open two additional clubs within the next 24 months while also enhancing its digital footprint to extend its community beyond physical locations. Over the next five years, the company aims to expand into key U.S. markets, creating a connected ecosystem that blends in-person performance training with digital resources and community engagement.

