Roanoke's Dr. Christopher Lauria Brings Cutting-Edge Non-Surgical Spine Care To Southwest Virginia

Roanoke, VA - For more than two decades, Dr. Christopher Lauria, founder of Lifestyle Chiropractic P.C. and Roanoke Disc Center, has helped thousands of patients in Southwest Virginia find lasting relief from chronic neck, back, and disc pain - without the need for surgery or medication.

A former collegiate athlete turned chiropractic physician, Dr. Lauria combines advanced non-surgical spinal decompression therapy with integrative treatments like Class IV laser therapy, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, IV therapy, and neuropathy care to restore mobility, reduce inflammation, and promote long-term healing.

“Too often, patients are told that surgery or pain medication is their only option,” says Dr. Lauria.“Our mission is to provide a path to recovery that's safe, effective, and focused on restoring each patient's quality of life.”

A graduate of Life Chiropractic College Atlanta, Dr. Lauria began his career in his father's chiropractic office in New Jersey before opening his Roanoke practice in 1997. Over the years, he has earned recognition from the International Medical Advisory Board on Spinal Decompression and has trained extensively in advanced disc treatment technologies as part of the Disc Centers of America network.

Lifestyle Chiropractic P.C. - located at 5372 Fallowater Lane, Suite B - offers a personalized, diagnostic-based approach that includes free MRI reviews for patients seeking second opinions or alternative treatments for herniated, bulging, or degenerative discs, sciatica, and post-surgery pain.

“Every patient's spine tells a story,” Dr. Lauria adds.“By combining proper diagnostics with the most advanced non-surgical treatments available, we help people write a new chapter - one free of chronic pain.”

With over 28 years in practice, Dr. Lauria continues to expand the reach of Lifestyle Chiropractic's mission: to help each patient achieve optimum wellness and freedom in health.

About Lifestyle Chiropractic P.C. / Roanoke Disc Center

Founded in 1997 by Dr. Christopher Lauria, Lifestyle Chiropractic P.C. (also known as Roanoke Disc Center) specializes in advanced, non-surgical solutions for disc, neck, and back pain. The clinic integrates spinal decompression, Class IV laser therapy, PRP injections, IV therapy, and electroanalgesia to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care. Dr. Lauria and his team are committed to helping Roanoke residents reclaim their mobility, strength, and overall well-being.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (540) 725-9501.

Press Inquiries:

Media Relations Team – Roanoke Disc Center

Email:...

Phone: (540) 725-9501

Address: 5372 Fallowater Lane, Suite B, Roanoke, VA 24108.