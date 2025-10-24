17-Year-Old HK Teen Launches Project Ecospeed To Drive Sustainability And Accessibility In Motorsports

MENAFN - GetNews) The launch of Project EcoSpeed, a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to accelerating the adoption of sustainable and accessible practices within the global motorsports industry, signals a significant shift in the racing world. As motorsports faces increasing pressure to align with global environmental and social goals, Project EcoSpeed seeks to address this challenge by serving as a central hub for research, collaboration, and education.







“Motorsports has always been the forefront of automotive innovation; now it's time for it to lead the charge on sustainability,” said Vanessa Wang, Founder of Project EcoSpeed.“Our mission is to provide data-driven research to stakeholders while promoting this shift towards a more eco-friendly motorsports model to fans. We hope to prove that environmental sustainability and competitive racing can coexist.”







Project EcoSpeed is tackling this mission through a variety of approaches. The initiative has launched in-depth research and analysis of the current environmental status of racing, including an evaluation of Formula 1's current environmental policies and an investigation into the socioeconomic obstacles facing electric karting in China.

Through its weekly blog, Project EcoSpeed also aims to break down complex sustainability topics for a broad audience. Recent articles have detailed the progress behind sustainable fuels, the engineering challenge of the World Solar Challenge, and even interviews with F1 personnel.

Recognizing that the future of motorsports depends on a diverse and talented group of leaders, Project EcoSpeed is also committed to breaking down barriers to entry in the industry. Partnering with the charity Lemon Grid, the project will host a free summer motorsports camp for underserved teenagers with aspirations for a career in racing.

The camp curriculum extends across the scope of motorsports, offering hands-on workshops in STEM fields, an understanding of environmental management, and even racing experiences. This aims to showcase the vast array of careers available in modern motorsports, giving opportunities to those who dare to dream.

