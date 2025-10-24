GERLEY Releases 'Duele Amar': A Powerful Salsa Story Of Love And Betrayal Brought To Life In A Cinematic Music Video

MENAFN - GetNews) Colombian salsa singer and songwriter GERLEY presents his new single“Duele Amar”, a passionate and emotional story of love, betrayal, and resilience - now accompanied by a cinematic music video that captures the essence of the song in moving images.

With over two decades of experience in Afro-Caribbean music, GERLEY returns with a deeply emotional and powerful proposal. Written and performed by himself,“Duele Amar” tells a story that blends the beauty and pain of love through the timeless rhythm of romantic salsa.

The music video - directed with cinematic precision and starring the artist himself - portrays the emotional journey of a love that breaks and heals, delivering a visual narrative that connects directly with the heart of the audience.

The single is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and all major platforms. With this release, GERLEY continues to strengthen his position as one of the leading voices of modern salsa, bridging tradition and contemporary sound across Latin America, Europe, and North America.

Throughout his career, GERLEY has collaborated and shared the stage with salsa legends such as Tony Vega, Jose Alberto El Canario, Alexander Abreu, Andy Montañez, and Daniela Darcourt. With“Duele Amar”, he delivers a universal message - the inseparable bond between love and pain.

Listen here → Spotify

Watch here → GERLEY - DUELE AMAR (((Video Official)))

Follow GERLEY on Instagram: @gerleysalsa.





