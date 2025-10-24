Bryan Scott Mcmillan Calls For Greater Support For Families Facing Grief And Loss

MENAFN - GetNews) Industry Leader and Philanthropist Urges Americans to Build Compassion Networks in Their Own Communities

After more than 30 years leading in business, Bryan Scott McMillan is turning his focus toward an issue that hits close to home: helping families navigate grief and loss. Through his foundation, Families with Holes, and his ongoing work with The WARM Place and Camp Sanguinity, McMillan is calling on individuals and communities to take active steps in supporting those who are grieving-especially children.

“Grief doesn't disappear-it transforms,” McMillan says.“The best thing anyone can do is show up. Listen. Be present. We all have the power to make someone feel less alone.”

Why the Issue Matters

According to the Journal of Death and Dying, 1 in 13 children in the U.S. (nearly 6 million) will experience the death of a parent or sibling before turning 18. Research shows that children who don't receive emotional support after a loss are three times more likely to struggle with depression or academic decline later in life.

“People think grief only happens to other families,” McMillan explains.“But loss touches everyone, whether through death, divorce, or illness. What defines us is how we respond to it-both as individuals and as a community.”

The problem, he says, is not lack of empathy, but lack of awareness.“We often don't know what to say or do, so we do nothing,” McMillan adds.“That silence can make a grieving person feel even more isolated.”

McMillan's advocacy stems from personal experience. After losing his wife to cancer, he turned to The WARM Place, a nonprofit offering grief support for children and families. What began as a place of healing became a lifelong mission.

“The WARM Place helped my kids heal,” he recalls.“Once I saw how it changed them, I knew I had to give back.”

Since then, he has volunteered as a grief mentor and founded Families with Holes in 2018 to help others rebuild their lives after tragedy. The organization focuses on connecting families with counseling resources, community programs, and support groups that provide long-term healing.

He also works closely with Camp Sanguinity, a summer program for children with cancer and blood disorders.“These kids redefine courage,” McMillan says.“They remind me every day what resilience looks like.”

McMillan believes the solution begins at the local level-not just through organizations, but through ordinary people taking small, intentional steps.

“You don't have to start a foundation to make a difference,” he says.“Bring a meal to a grieving family. Invite them to talk. Check in after the first week, the first month, the first year. That's what healing looks like.”

He also encourages workplaces, churches, and schools to create open environments where grief can be discussed without stigma. Studies show that employees who receive support after a loss are 40% more likely to stay engaged and productive compared to those who do not.

“Leaders often focus on strategy and performance,” McMillan notes.“But leadership also means showing compassion when people are hurting. That's where trust and culture are built.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Bryan Scott McMillan

Bryan Scott McMillan is a retired business leader with over 30 years of experience guiding organizations across multiple industries. Throughout his career, he focused on strategy, growth, business transformation, and building high-performing teams. Beyond his professional work, he is a devoted volunteer, counselor, and faith leader. He is the founder of Families with Holes, a nonprofit helping families rebuild after tragedy. Bryan also volunteers with The WARM Place and Camp Sanguinity and serves as a counselor and leader at Keystone Church in Texas.

