Buddy AI Labs Unveils Loody AI Companion Hub: AI Designed For Genuine Emotional Connection

Buddy AI Labs, Inc. today announced the launch of Loody AI Companion Hub, a revolutionary visual AI device set to redefine digital companionship. Loody is the first AI designed from the ground up to foster deep, continuous emotional connections by remembering past conversations, understanding user emotions, and offering fully customizable character interactions.







Unlike traditional AI assistants that offer transactional responses, Loody is capable of providing a partner who genuinely gets to know you. Utilizing advanced multi-modal sensor technology, Loody perceives user emotions through smiles, sighs, and voice nuances, enabling incredibly lifelike and empathetic interactions.







Key Features of the Loody AI Companion Hub include:

. AI Character Generator: Users can provide 1-5 image files to generate a perfect AI companion, designed for users, by users. This platform allows consumers to simply drag and drop their favorite character drawings to generate interactive characters with unique expressions and voices to meet their lifestyle.

. Artificial Emotional Intelligence: Utilization of visual and auditory multi-modal sensor technology allows Loody to recognize and respond to user expressions and vocal tones, fostering empathetic and natural conversations.

. A Connection That Remembers: Built with a sophisticated memory engine, Loody remembers past conversations, personal stories, and preferences, allowing relationships to deepen and evolve over time.

. Fully Customizable Character: Users can personalize their AI companion's appearance, voice, and even its core personality traits and dialogue style.

. Lifelike Visual Interaction: An 8.68” hyper-realistic display brings characters to life with fluid animations and expressions, creating an immersive "video call" experience with your companion.

. Choice of Advanced AI Engines: Loody offers flexibility, allowing users to select their preferred underlying AI model from leading providers such as OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, and xAI Grok, ensuring powerful and versatile interactions.

. Smart Home Integration: Loody seamlessly connects with popular smart home ecosystems like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and LG ThinQ, allowing users to control their environment, be accompanied by music in the background that matches the mood, and receive updates while interacting with their companion.







The Loody AI Companion Hub is set to launch on Kickstarter in November. Limited number of backers will have the opportunity to secure their Loody at a significant discount for being early adopters.

About Buddy AI Labs, Inc.:

Buddy AI Labs, Inc. is a pioneering technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions that enhance human connection and well-being. With a focus on emotional intelligence and user-centric design, Buddy AI Labs aims to create AI companions that enrich daily life and foster meaningful relationships.