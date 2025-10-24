Atlantic Wraps Honored As One Of Only The First Ten STEK Black Label Installers In America

MENAFN - GetNews)



Atlantic Wraps earns elite STEK Black Label status, as one of the first ten certified installers in the US for premium vehicle protection.

Matthews, North Carolina - October 24, 2025 - Atlantic Wraps is a certified STEK Black Label Installer in the United States. We are one of the first of ten shops that hold this distinction nationwide. The team serves drivers all across the southeast, while located in the Charlotte, NC area. Focus is on premium paint protection STEK film, and precise custom pattern editing for an improved coverage area on modern vehicles.

-p title="car wraps in Charlotte NC" src="https://i.postimg.cc/g0T5ynvy/car-wraps-in-Charlotte-NC.png" alt="car-wraps-in-Charlotte-NC" />

Atlantic Wraps leads with a customer-first approach. The team reviews each vehicle and edits patterns to provide additional wrapped edges, and coverage for every vehicle. Their goal is to provide high quality STEK film, clean wrapped edges, and consistent results. Drivers who want to protect their vehicle or change their vehicle entirely with color change PPF, or vinyl, can explore car wraps in Charlotte NC for concepts, materials, and scheduling options.

"Customers expect quality materials, professional installation, and long-term protection. We have a rigorous quality control inspection. Our front-end installs address every high-impact zone and our patterns are edited in house to fit better than any cookie cutter pattern available in readily available software, whether a front-end or complete vehicle coverage. As a result, you get a clean install that holds up during daily driving and weekend trips," a spokesperson explained.

The Black Label standard requires the shop's quality systems, along with the highest level of customer service. Highly skilled technicians install PPF over complex front ends and mirror caps with the focus being on quality, along with long term results. While it may look cool to "one piece" a certain panel, the install failure rate of a "cool" install for a brief video on social media may not stand the test of time. All covered panels receive precise film alignment during install, and all wrapped edges are post heated prior to final delivery. Moreover, owners can review coverage levels and finish options through paint protection film in Charlotte NC.

Restyling is a big part of Atlantic Wraps' work. Auto enthusiasts choose bold color changes and special finishes with vinyl car wraps. The design team offers creative design help from the initial idea to the final design. The designers create graphics that match each company's brand to their desired outcome.

Tesla owners receive focused planning as well. Atlantic Wraps also supports model-specific protection with Tesla PPF in Charlotte NC for Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X with dedicated STEK film installation.

"As a STEK Black Label Installer, we operate at the pinnacle of quality that the program demands, from rigorous qualifications to installation experience. Customers choose us for precise custom patterns, clean edges, and long-term protection using advanced STEK films. This recognition reflects disciplined craftsmanship, trusted service, and the quality results Charlotte drivers can count on."

Atlantic Wraps also offers chrome deletes for drivers who want a clean, stealth-look around window trim and badging.

To scheduling a consultation, vehicle owners can visit the official website or contact Atlantic Wraps directly.

About Company:

Atlantic Wraps is a premier vehicle wrap company in Charlotte, NC offering vehicle wraps and paint protection in business for 42 years. To know more, visit