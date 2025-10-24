Thiago Leoni: Presenting Reality Through His Lens

A Voice Between Worlds

The art of filmmaking has never been just about directing a story for Thiago; it was more about presenting the reality and showcasing the truth to the masses. His journey from the vibrant streets of Rio de Janeiro to the chaotic Los Angeles shows a search for meaning that runs far deeper than fame. Something that began as a calling has evolved into an artistic display of stories that explores the space between fiction and reality.

Raised by an entrepreneur father and a psychologist mother, Thiago has found himself caught in between the meaning of logic and emotion, structure and chaos, since his early days. This inner turmoil gave him an edge later in his life, when he started dissecting and piecing together his reality as a filmmaker. After getting accepted into UCLA, being the first student from his small Catholic high school in Brazil to do so, he entered into an entirely different world; something that would further challenge his thoughts and views all while refining his artistic freedom.

Finding Expression Through Film

In his first short film, Querido Espaço (Dear Blank), a personal struggle between routine and individuality was presented by Thiago. His work showcased the introspection and human complexity in such a way that defied traditional narrative structure. The film went on to receive esteemed acclaim and got picked up by 15+ festivals worldwide, receiving distinct awards in New York, San Francisco, Rome, Paris, Berlin and Tokyo. From the first project itself, Thiago marked himself as a valiant filmmaker who is not afraid to confront the unspoken truth.

At one of the film's premieres, Thiago received a message from a stranger thanking him for bringing to the screen a feeling that she was battling with and could not really explain. This sign awakened Thiago to another path; to another meaning of the ability of film making: one that connects people through shared vulnerability.

The Filmmaker's Philosophy

Thiago has always seen filmmaking as a way to communicate to the world, to his audience. He believes,“film highlights and materialises feelings others might have thought were particular to them.” With a framework built on empathy, introspection and architectural sense of composition, his films are influenced by Michelangelo Antonioni's precision, Andrei Tarkovsky's abstraction, and Ingmar Bergman's emotional honesty. This influence has balanced his realism and nuances, creating artwork that is grounded and dreamlike.

Exploring LA, Thiago has worked under multiple production companies like The Jim Henson Company and Wayfarer Studios, inputting hands-on experience from great Hollywood projects into his own pieces like Sofia. Take One, Manziello, Yesterday at the park, and O Vento Vai Virar, he is staying busy adapting his cinematic tone in both the documentaries and advertising front.

Learning from the Masters

This could not have been possible without Walter Salles, the Oscar-winning director for I'm Still Here who left the deepest impression. From Salles, Thiago learned humility in the creative process:“He taught me that in filmmaking, the work speaks for itself,” Thiago reflects.

“Today, the story around the art often overshadows the art itself. His example reminded me to always prioritize the work.” This grounding principle echoes through Thiago's projects, each one a deliberate act of craftsmanship rather than self-promotion.

Looking Forward

Moving forward with this spirit, Thiago is working on an untitled documentary feature starring renowned Brazilian actor Ivo Müller, known for his performances in Tabu and The Year My Parents Went on Vacation. This film is set to be released in late 2026 and is being shot at LA and New York taking a hybrid form of docu-drama.

In this age of CGIs and artificial imagery, Thiago prioritises authentic storytelling.“Real filmmaking, made by real people about the real world, is of utmost importance,” he believes. The one advice that he wants to convey to the aspiring filmmakers is to stay grounded; not to rush into anxious decisions, but to be constantly looking for improving your artistic tools.

As Thiago embarks on the journey to push the boundaries of storytelling, documentary realism, his films remind us that cinema is not just merely seen on the screen to enjoy, it is to recognise ourselves profoundly.