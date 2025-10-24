World Young Scientist Summit“Universal Gravitation Π” 2025 Kicks Off In Wenzhou, China

MENAFN - GetNews)Jointly initiated and hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province, the 2025 World Young Scientist Summit (WYSS) officially opened today. As a key sub-brand event of the summit, the“Universal Gravitation π” activity made a brilliant debut at the Wenzhou Ouhai Olympic Sports Center, becoming one of the major highlights of this year's summit.







Under the theme“Future π Connection · Intelligence Without Borders,” this year's event features a 20,000-square-meter immersive tech space, gathering nearly 100 technology companies, over 200 cutting-edge innovations, and tens of thousands of visitors. It marks a grand celebration of scientific innovation and public engagement in science.

Launched in 2024,“Universal Gravitation π” aims to extend the World Young Scientist Summit beyond traditional venues, linking frontier industries with leading enterprises. It provides a platform for young scientists to showcase their achievements and engage in dialogue, while also offering the public an immersive science experience. This year's event is divided into four major sections - Exhibition Zone, Forum Zone, Social Zone, and Public Open Zone - creating an immersive 20,000-square-meter exhibition space. It also introduces new segments such as the Overseas PhD Talent Exchange & Emerging Productive Forces Youth Recruitment Fair, the Youth Science and Innovation Culture Festival, and Science Open Mic sessions. Nearly 100 top tech companies and over 200 frontier scientific achievements are showcased, attracting thousands of young scientists, tech entrepreneurs, and members of the public. The event will run until October 26, interpreting the concept of“Future π Connection · Intelligence Without Borders” through diverse forms, injecting new momentum into Wenzhou's vision of becoming a window of“Innovative China” and promoting global collaboration among young innovators.

The Exhibition Zone showcases breakthrough innovations from leading domestic and international tech enterprises - from AI education and embodied intelligence to hydrogen-powered drones and AR glasses, offering a panoramic view of the fusion between artificial intelligence and emerging productive forces. A special section titled“See Innovative China in Wenzhou” highlights Wenzhou's achievements in innovation-driven development and industrial integration.

Held concurrently, the“Innovative Wenzhou” Overseas PhD Talent Exchange and Emerging Productive Forces Youth Recruitment Fair attracts over 100 participating organizations, offering more than 300 doctoral-level positions in key sectors including new energy, intelligent manufacturing, biomedicine, and the digital economy, strengthening Wenzhou's talent ecosystem.

The Forum Zone focuses on youth research achievements and frontier topics, featuring over 60 papers and posters. The newly added“Science Open Mic” gives young scientists and entrepreneurs an open platform to discuss research, innovation, and creative ideas in an engaging and interactive format.

The Social Zone hosts over 50 events across four themed days, including the 12th Wenzhou Youth Science and Innovation Culture Festival, the Universal Gravitation π Salon, and the Science Party SPark Theater Competition. These activities blend technology, culture, and public participation, creating an open and dynamic platform for scientific exchange.

The Public Open Zone is lively and interactive, combining a science market and a traditional culture fair. Citizens can explore futuristic technologies, participate in NPC-themed parades, and experience Wenzhou's vibrant atmosphere of“co-creating technology and sharing the future.” As the event's theme suggests, the gravitational pull of technological innovation is influencing every dimension of urban development - from scientific exhibitions to talent exchange, from academic discussions to public engagement.“Universal Gravitation π” 2025 showcases Wenzhou's vision of a creative, innovative, and future-oriented city powered by the magnetic force of science and technology.