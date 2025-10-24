Lucio Pascua's Koan Volume 1 Explores The Power Of Peace In A Dazzling Fantasy Universe

In a genre often dominated by epic battles and dark magic, Koan Volume 1 by Lucio Pascua breaks the mold with a brilliant, genre-blending tale of peace, philosophy, and cosmic wonder. Now available on Amazon, this imaginative and thought-provoking novel takes readers into a universe where the balance of existence hangs on a single dream-and the guardians who protect it.

At the heart of Koan Volume 1 is a breathtaking premise: reality is the peaceful dream of the Enlightened One, and if disturbed, the entire universe could vanish. Enter the Guardians-mythic creatures representing elemental forces-who watch over the cosmos to prevent chaos from creeping in. From their celestial vantage point, they witness moments of beauty, deception, and awakening unfolding on distant worlds.

One such world is ruled by El-Javaz, a philosopher-king whose kingdom rejects war and thrives on the arts, science, and shared knowledge. Meanwhile, far from the serene castles and quiet libraries, a wildly unpredictable genius named Butch hijacks a planetarium to throw the dance party of a lifetime. And in the shadows, Muha, a street-born fighter forged by pain, rises through the ranks of underground combat arenas.

These interwoven stories form a rich tapestry of characters and ideas, unified by a single theme: the struggle to preserve peace in a world that constantly threatens to unravel it.

“Koan Volume 1 is not just a fantasy novel-it's a meditation on what it means to live, to protect, and to dream,” says author Lucio Pascua.“I wanted to create a universe where intellect, humor, kindness, and art are the weapons of choice.”

Pascua, a physician and lifelong creative, brings a rare depth to his storytelling. With lyrical prose, vivid imagination, and philosophical undertones, Koan Volume 1 challenges readers to question the nature of reality and their place within it.

Whether you're a fan of literary fantasy, science fiction, or deeply human storytelling, Koan Volume 1 offers a refreshing and inspiring journey unlike any other.

About the Author

Lucio Pascua is a physician who journals daily, obsessively peruses recipes, has been a choir director for thirty years, and considers used book sales to be a contact sport.

Book Name: Koan: Volume l (The Koan Saga)

Author Name: Lucio Pascua

ISBN Number: 1968615466

