Epistemic Me Launches The World's First Belief-Centered AI SDK And Evaluation Framework For Human Understanding

MENAFN - GetNews)



Epistemic Me introduces a groundbreaking open-source SDK and epistemic evaluation framework designed to model human beliefs and behaviors with precision. This innovation bridges the gap between AI reasoning and human self-understanding - redefining the future of evaluation, alignment, and ethical personalization.

San Francisco - Epistemic Me, a frontier AI research and development organization, today announced the launch of its belief-centered AI SDK and epistemic evaluation system, a dual platform that empowers developers, researchers, and organizations to model, measure, and evolve human understanding in artificial intelligence.

The company's mission is clear:

“If we don't understand ourselves, how can AI understand us?” - Robert Ta, Co-Founder of Epistemic Me

Built on open principles and rigorous epistemic evaluation, the SDK enables a new standard for AI personalization, transparency, and reliability - designed to help humanity align its technological progress with its inner knowledge systems.

Introducing Epistemic Evals: Measuring Understanding Itself

At the heart of Epistemic Me's innovation lies its epistemic evaluation (Epistemic Evals) framework - a methodology for evaluating not just what AI outputs, but how AI understands.

Traditional AI evaluation metrics measure accuracy, performance, or bias. Epistemic Evals go deeper - assessing coherence, belief formation, self-consistency, and the reasoning quality behind AI decisions.

This new layer of evaluation unlocks a major advance in the field of LLM evaluation and human-AI alignment:



Belief Graph Evaluations: Measure the coherence and consistency of an AI's internal models of human beliefs.

Behavioral Alignment Metrics: Track whether AI systems act in accordance with their modeled“understanding” of human context.

Philosophical Validity Checks: Evaluate whether AI outputs align with epistemic integrity - truthfulness, justification, and interpretive depth. Self-Alignment Scoring: Quantify the“fit” between user identity, goals, and AI reflections - an entirely new form of evaluation for personal growth and adaptive intelligence.

A Paradigm Shift in AI Evaluation and Alignment

By merging belief modeling with epistemic evaluation, Epistemic Me provides developers with a toolkit for building truly intelligent systems - those that understand their own understanding. This framework supports everything from LLM pipeline analysis to personal growth applications, enabling a more reflective, transparent, and ethical AI ecosystem.

The SDK's early applications include:



Human-Centered AI Development: Precision tools for measuring how AI systems reason about human data and beliefs.

Health and Longevity Coaching: Evaluation of self-consistency in AI health guidance.

Decision Support Systems: Evals for interpretability and reasoning transparency in high-stakes contexts. Educational AI Systems: Assessing epistemic growth in learners and AI tutors alike.



About Epistemic Me

Epistemic Me is redefining the relationship between human cognition and artificial intelligence. Founded by Robert Ta (ex-Workday), Jonathan McCoy, and Deen Aariff (ex-Stripe), the company builds open-source tools for modeling, measuring, and evolving human understanding through AI.

Its long-term vision is to establish a universal framework for epistemic alignment - enabling AI systems that learn not just from data, but from truth, coherence, and self-reflection.

“We don't build smarter machines - we build systems that know what they know, and what they don't.” - Robert Ta