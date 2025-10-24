Epistemic Me Launches The World's First Belief-Centered AI SDK And Evaluation Framework For Human Understanding
Epistemic Me introduces a groundbreaking open-source SDK and epistemic evaluation framework designed to model human beliefs and behaviors with precision. This innovation bridges the gap between AI reasoning and human self-understanding - redefining the future of evaluation, alignment, and ethical personalization.
San Francisco - Epistemic Me, a frontier AI research and development organization, today announced the launch of its belief-centered AI SDK and epistemic evaluation system, a dual platform that empowers developers, researchers, and organizations to model, measure, and evolve human understanding in artificial intelligence.
The company's mission is clear:
“If we don't understand ourselves, how can AI understand us?” - Robert Ta, Co-Founder of Epistemic Me
Built on open principles and rigorous epistemic evaluation, the SDK enables a new standard for AI personalization, transparency, and reliability - designed to help humanity align its technological progress with its inner knowledge systems.
Introducing Epistemic Evals: Measuring Understanding Itself
At the heart of Epistemic Me's innovation lies its epistemic evaluation (Epistemic Evals) framework - a methodology for evaluating not just what AI outputs, but how AI understands.
Traditional AI evaluation metrics measure accuracy, performance, or bias. Epistemic Evals go deeper - assessing coherence, belief formation, self-consistency, and the reasoning quality behind AI decisions.
This new layer of evaluation unlocks a major advance in the field of LLM evaluation and human-AI alignment:
Belief Graph Evaluations: Measure the coherence and consistency of an AI's internal models of human beliefs.
Behavioral Alignment Metrics: Track whether AI systems act in accordance with their modeled“understanding” of human context.
Philosophical Validity Checks: Evaluate whether AI outputs align with epistemic integrity - truthfulness, justification, and interpretive depth.
Self-Alignment Scoring: Quantify the“fit” between user identity, goals, and AI reflections - an entirely new form of evaluation for personal growth and adaptive intelligence.
A Paradigm Shift in AI Evaluation and Alignment
By merging belief modeling with epistemic evaluation, Epistemic Me provides developers with a toolkit for building truly intelligent systems - those that understand their own understanding. This framework supports everything from LLM pipeline analysis to personal growth applications, enabling a more reflective, transparent, and ethical AI ecosystem.
The SDK's early applications include:
Human-Centered AI Development: Precision tools for measuring how AI systems reason about human data and beliefs.
Health and Longevity Coaching: Evaluation of self-consistency in AI health guidance.
Decision Support Systems: Evals for interpretability and reasoning transparency in high-stakes contexts.
Educational AI Systems: Assessing epistemic growth in learners and AI tutors alike.
About Epistemic Me
Epistemic Me is redefining the relationship between human cognition and artificial intelligence. Founded by Robert Ta (ex-Workday), Jonathan McCoy, and Deen Aariff (ex-Stripe), the company builds open-source tools for modeling, measuring, and evolving human understanding through AI.
Its long-term vision is to establish a universal framework for epistemic alignment - enabling AI systems that learn not just from data, but from truth, coherence, and self-reflection.
“We don't build smarter machines - we build systems that know what they know, and what they don't.” - Robert Ta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment