The Manifesting Dream Creation And Consciousness In KOAN By Lucio Pascua

In KOAN, Lucio Pascua crafts a transcendent narrative that reads like a cosmic meditation, equal parts metaphysical exploration and philosophical allegory. At the heart of the story is the sleeping Enlightened One, a being of infinite awareness whose dream pulses life into existence. In this serene dreamscape, Guardians maintain a divine stillness, guarding the slumbering source of all being. The novel delves deeply into the concept of manifestation, not just as personal desire given form, but as a fundamental principle of how all things come into existence.

This isn't your conventional fantasy or science fiction tale. Pascua doesn't construct reality from the outside in but from the inside out. Existence in KOAN is not forged through tangible mechanics or linear evolution but birthed from the pulse of sentient dreaming. Every living soul, every thread of energy, and every heartbeat is an extension of the Enlightened One's cosmic sleep. Here, the act of manifestation is not an anomaly or miracle-it is the natural order.

Pascua makes a compelling case: if all reality stems from a divine dream, then consciousness itself is the fabric of the universe. It is a poetic metaphysics where a moment of true peace by any entity-across any dimension-immediately calls the attention of the source. The Enlightened One becomes eternally aware of any soul that reaches this state, reflecting the interconnectedness of all living things. It's a vision where love, unity, and awareness are not spiritual aspirations, but biological laws of the cosmos.

The notion of manifestation in KOAN transcends the self-help cliché of“think it, and it shall be.” Instead, Pascua envisions a universe where alignment with peace and consciousness causes beings to emerge, connect, and evolve. The dream is the seed, but the breath of the dreamer-an ethereal rhythm, the downbeat of all existence-is the nourishment. It is what powers the“beacon of peace,” guiding souls through their journeys and ensuring they never truly drift in solitude.

This aligns beautifully with Pascua's prose, which is both lyrical and meditative. Sentences feel like chants. Ideas ebb and flow with the rhythm of a sleeping god's exhale. Reading KOAN becomes a kind of spiritual engagement-a silent collaboration between the reader and the unknowable dreamer within the book.

The book also posits that creation is not linear, nor does it need to be explained by temporal logic. Everything exists in the now of the Enlightened One's dream.

About the Author

Lucio Pascua is a physician who journals daily, obsessively peruses recipes, has been a choir director for thirty years, and considers used book sales to be a contact sport

Book Name: Koan: Volume l (The Koan Saga)

Author Name: Lucio Pascua

ISBN Number: 1968615466

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here