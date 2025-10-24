Dr. Avijit Mitra Calls For Holistic Mental Health Awareness:“Healing Starts With Understanding The Whole Person”

MENAFN - GetNews) Mayo Clinic–trained psychiatrist urges communities, families, and workplaces to take proactive steps toward integrated mental wellness.

As the nation continues to face a growing mental health crisis, Dr. Avijit Mitra, a Mayo Clinic–trained adult and child psychiatrist, is calling for a renewed focus on holistic and collaborative mental health care-one that unites medical, psychological, and social support systems.

With more than 22 years of experience and dual training from the Mayo Clinic and Yale University's Child Study Center, Dr. Mitra has seen firsthand how fragmented care can slow recovery and deepen suffering.“Medication can help stabilize symptoms,” he says,“but real healing comes when we understand the person behind the diagnosis. Mental health doesn't exist in a vacuum-it's shaped by our biology, our environment, and our relationships.”

A Growing National Challenge

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), nearly one in five adults in the United States lives with a mental illness. Among youth, the numbers are even more alarming: over 42% of high school students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and suicide remains the second leading cause of death among individuals aged 10–24.

“These numbers aren't just statistics,” says Dr. Mitra.“They're real people-students, parents, co-workers-who are often suffering in silence. We need to change how we think about mental health care. It's not just a doctor's responsibility. It's everyone's.”

Collaboration Is Key

Dr. Mitra's advocacy centers on integration-bridging the gap between medical care, therapy, and community support. In his own practice, he works closely with pediatricians, primary care doctors, and therapists to ensure patients receive coordinated treatment.

“Too often, a patient's care stops when they leave one office,” he explains.“But mental health requires connection. Primary care providers, schools, families, and therapists should all be part of the same conversation.”

He also emphasizes the importance of early intervention.“We know that half of all mental illnesses begin by age 14,” Dr. Mitra notes.“The earlier we act, the better the long-term outcomes. Schools and parents play a critical role in noticing changes in behavior and seeking help early.”

The Role of Community and Family

Dr. Mitra believes the path to stronger mental health outcomes starts at home and in the community.“Children don't exist in isolation,” he says.“To help them thrive, you have to understand their environment-home, school, and community. Every adult who interacts with a child has the power to make a difference.”

He urges parents and caregivers to create open conversations around emotions, reduce stigma, and model healthy coping strategies.“You don't have to have all the answers,” he adds.“Sometimes the most powerful thing you can say is, 'I'm here. Let's figure this out together.'”

A Call to Action: What People Can Do

Dr. Mitra's message is clear-change starts with awareness and small, consistent actions.

Here's what individuals and families can do right now:



Start conversations. Ask your friends, family, and children how they're really doing. Listen without judgment.

Prioritize connection. Spend time offline with people you trust. Isolation worsens symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Know the signs. Learn to recognize early indicators of distress-changes in sleep, appetite, or social behavior.

Seek support early. Don't wait for a crisis. Reach out to a doctor, therapist, or counselor if something feels off. Advocate for integrated care. Encourage schools and workplaces to support mental wellness programs that include both psychological and physical health resources.

As Dr. Mitra puts it,“We all play a part in creating a healthier world. The more we talk, connect, and act together, the stronger our communities become.”

About Dr. Avijit Mitra

Dr. Avijit Mitra is a Mayo Clinic–trained adult psychiatrist with specialized fellowship training in child and adolescent psychiatry from Yale University's Child Study Center. A Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, Dr. Mitra has served as Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University (2003–2008) and currently works as an Attending Psychiatrist with the Department of Mental Health, in addition to maintaining a private practice. He is a recipient of the Connecticut State Psychiatric Society's Appreciation Award for his role on the crisis team during the Sandy Hook tragedy.