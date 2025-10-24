The Manfriend Launches“Atta Girl” And“Daddy” Buttons Playful Affirmation Devices Now Available For Purchase Online

MENAFN - GetNews)The Manfriend today announced the official launch of its newest products, theandbuttons, now available for purchase at TheManfriend. Designed to deliver quick bursts of positivity, motivation, and playful encouragement, these compact devices bring a lighthearted spin to the growing trend of daily affirmations and self-care.







The buttons, each programmed with 15 original affirmations, feature unique, confidence-boosting messages voiced by a charismatic male narrator. With a single press, users can hear uplifting phrases meant to brighten their mood, inspire self-assurance, and inject a bit of humor into the everyday routine.

“We like to think of Atta Girl and Daddy as 'The Buttons That Push Back,'” said Liz Corsini, Executive Producer and Owner of The Manfriend.“Sometimes, we all need a little nudge in a positive direction to live our best lives. These buttons make that encouragement both instant and fun.”

Compact and portable, the Manfriend buttons are powered by three AAA batteries (included) and feature an on/off switch for convenience. The products were engineered with usability and charm in mind, offering an easy way to incorporate affirmations into daily habits.

“Women, and even some men, spend years looking for their ideal motivator,” added Brian Roesler, Chief Engineer and Owner of The Manfriend.“The Atta Girl and Daddy buttons check every box. They light up when pressed, travel easily, and always know what to say. Plus, their built-in on/off switch is a feature many might wish existed in people, too.”

With the holiday season approaching, these affirmation buttons arrive as thoughtful and lighthearted gifts that combine humor with self-care. Each button's soundbank was developed exclusively by The Manfriend creative team to ensure originality, authenticity, and a consistent tone of positive reinforcement.

“Now you can play matchmaker by setting up a friend for a meet cute with Atta Girl, Daddy, or both,” said Aimee Brodbeck, Creative Director and Owner of The Manfriend.

The Atta Girl and Daddy buttons are available now exclusively at TheManfriend.

About The Manfriend

The Manfriend is a Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand that creates innovative, entertaining, and confidence-boosting products designed to inspire joy and self-assurance. Through a blend of humor and positivity, the company aims to make self-care more approachable and fun for everyone.





