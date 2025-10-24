Debut Author Daneez Zamangil Returns With A High-Stakes Genealogical Thriller

MENAFN - GetNews)



Daneez ZamangilFollowing up on her acclaimed debut, The Sari – Quest Into Threads Of The Past, Zamangil's new novel unravels a long-buried family secret through a haunting investigation.

Atlanta, GA - Author Daneez Zamangil introduces her second novel, The Sari: Ghost in the Family Album, a work that deepens the exploration of identity, silence, and memory first examined in her debut. The book follows Zoya, a young woman determined to uncover the truth behind her family's hidden past and the decades-old disappearance of a daughter named Sara.

The narrative is driven by a mystical crimson sari that carries hidden notes and memories, becoming both a witness and a guide to Zoya's search. What begins as a genealogical inquiry soon turns into the unraveling of a 59-year-old cold case from 1965, one tied to her grandfather Zain Hassan, a man named Abdullah, and a chain of secrets too dangerous to ignore.

The novel situates Zoya's investigation within a broader historical frame. Against the backdrop of Partition, the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War, and their long-lasting effects, the story explores intergenerational silence, forced separation, and cycles of trauma. As Zoya moves deeper into her family's history, she encounters troubling evidence of intelligence operations, human trafficking, and exploitation in places like Heera Mandi.

Written in a detailed and emotionally direct style, Zamangil's prose captures the persistence of a protagonist unwilling to abandon the pursuit of truth despite threats, surveillance, and painful revelations. The novel blends intimate family tragedy with complex historical contexts, offering readers a narrative that is both personal and far-reaching.

Daneez Zamangil, an engineering professional, draws on her analytical training to shape her investigative storytelling. Relocating to the United States in 1999, and started writing novels in 2025 that explores the themes of cultural memory, diaspora identity, and intergenerational silence. This is her second published novel, following The Sari – Quest Into Threads Of The Past.

DISCLAIMER

This press release is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not offer legal, financial, or advisory content. The publisher and author make no guarantees concerning the accuracy of interpretations made by third parties. Any decisions or actions based on this document are undertaken at the reader's own risk.

About the Author

Daneez Zamangil worked for over 20 years in software engineering, specializing in quality assurance and project management. Since relocating to the United States, she has turned to fiction writing that explores themes of cultural memory, diaspora identity, and intergenerational silence. The Sari: Ghost in the Family Album is her second published novel.

Purpose of the Press Release

This press release announces the forthcoming publication of The Sari: Ghost in the Family Album by Daneez Zamangil. It highlights the novel's themes of genealogical investigation, historical trauma, and intergenerational silence while positioning Zamangil as an emerging voice in diaspora literature.