Electronic Warfare Market To Reach USD 19.4 Billion By 2028 Forecast Shows 12.5% CAGR Driven By AI-Enabled Systems, Space & Air Platforms, And Rising Defense Spend

The global Electronic Warfare (EW) Market USD 11.59 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 12.75 billion in 2025 to USD 19.4 billion by 2028, representing a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The MarketsandMarkets analysis attributes the strong growth outlook to accelerating military modernization programs, increasing geopolitical tensions, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies - especially artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), software-defined radios, and cognitive EW capabilities that enable adaptive sensing and response across the electromagnetic spectrum. The rise of multi-domain operations (land, sea, air, space, and cyber) and renewed investments in space- and airborne-based EW platforms are also important demand drivers.

Key Market Figures



2024 market value: USD 11.59 billion.

2025: USD 12.75 billion.

2028 projected value: USD 19.4 billion. Forecast CAGR (2025–2028): 12.5%.

Key Segments:



By Platform: Ground, Naval, Airborne (combat, transport, special mission, UAV), and Space platforms - with airborne and space platforms identified as high-growth areas due to surveillance, ISR, and force-protection needs.

By Capability: Electronic Support (ES), Electronic Attack (EA), and Electronic Protection (EP) - ES often leads in share because of its role in signal detection/interception and tactical decision support.

By Product: Electronic warfare equipment (jammers, sensors, direction-finders, antennas) and operational support systems (software, training, simulation).

By End-Use / Buyer: Armed forces (air, land, naval), government agencies, and integrators/prime contractors. By Region: North America (largest share), Europe, Asia Pacific (fastest-growing in some subsegments), Middle East & Africa, Latin America. North American defense budgets and procurement pipelines continue to dominate the market.

Growth Drivers



Rising geopolitical tensions & defense modernization: Renewed great-power competition and regional conflicts are accelerating procurement and upgrades of EW systems.

Technology integration (AI/ML & software-defined systems): Cognitive EW, automated signal classification, and software-defined radios increase system effectiveness and drive demand for upgrades and new procurements.

Multi-domain and space-centric operations: Increased emphasis on space-based sensing and protection, plus integration of EW into air, naval, and ground platforms, expands addressable market. Growing need for spectrum dominance and counter-UAV/loitering munitions capabilities: Tactical EW solutions to defeat drones, guided munitions, and adversary sensing are a major procurement focus.

Challenges & Restraints



Spectrum congestion and legal/regulatory complexity: Civilian use of the electromagnetic spectrum creates interference and regulatory constraints that can complicate deployment and testing.

High costs and long procurement cycles: Advanced EW systems require significant R&D, integration, and validation, keeping acquisition timelines and budgets elevated.

Rapid obsolescence and cybersecurity risks: As EW systems become software-centric, maintaining cyber-resilient, upgradable architectures is challenging and costly. Export controls and geopolitics: International sales are constrained by export licensing regimes and shifting alliances, which can limit addressable market for some vendors.

Opportunities



Modular, upgradeable open architectures: Governments and primes are seeking plug-and-play EW modules and common standards that lower lifecycle costs and speed upgrades.

Commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) + AI-enabled solutions: Hybrid approaches that combine military-grade hardware with rapidly evolving commercial software/AI can accelerate capability fielding.

Counter-UAS and tactical EW for small units: Lightweight, soldier-portable EW systems and vehicle-mounted solutions represent sizable growth pockets. Space EW and resilient SATCOM protection: Demand for space-hardened EW and SATCOM protection is growing with greater reliance on space-based assets

Key Players



Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Technologies

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems L3Harris Technologies

