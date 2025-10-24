Fostering Medical Excellence: Dr. Gregory Facemyer Launches Scholarship For Future Physicians Focused On Prevention

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Youngstown, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - The Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students proudly announces its official launch, inviting aspiring physicians nationwide to apply and share their vision for the future of preventative medicine. Established by Dr. Gregory Facemyer, a highly respected family physician and educator from Youngstown, Ohio, this scholarship seeks to recognize and support undergraduate students who demonstrate a commitment to advancing patient wellness, preventative care, and community health.







Hosted through , the program reflects Dr. Gregory Facemyer's enduring dedication to education, mentorship, and compassionate healthcare delivery. The scholarship aims to encourage students to explore innovative approaches in preventative medicine, an area that continues to define the future of healthcare systems globally.

A Vision for the Next Generation of Physicians

To be considered for the Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students, applicants must currently be enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited colleges or universities in the United States, with a declared interest in pursuing a career as a medical doctor. The application process centers around an original essay, offering students an opportunity to express their understanding of preventative medicine's evolving role in healthcare.

Applicants are asked to respond to the prompt:

"Describe how you envision the role of preventative medicine in the future of healthcare, and explain how you plan to contribute as a physician to advancing patient wellness and community health."

Essays will be evaluated on originality, clarity, depth of thought, and alignment with the principles of compassionate, preventative, and patient-centered care that Dr. Gregory Facemyer has exemplified throughout his career.

The scholarship offers a one-time award of $1,000, with applications open until May 15, 2026. The selected winner will be announced on June 15, 2026, following a careful review process conducted by a panel of judges committed to upholding the program's academic integrity and values.

A Physician Dedicated to Community Health and Education

With over 25 years of medical experience, Dr. Gregory Facemyer , MD, FAAFP, has established himself as one of Ohio's leading voices in preventative healthcare and family medicine. As the owner and president of Austin Square Medical Group and Lead Physician at NEOMED Health Care, he has developed one of Northeast Ohio's most trusted independent primary care practices.

In addition to his clinical leadership, Dr. Gregory Facemyer serves as a Clinical Professor of Family and Community Medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED), where he continues to mentor medical students and residents, emphasizing the importance of community-based, patient-first care. His numerous professional distinctions-including multiple recognitions as Ohio Top Doc (2023, 2024, 2025) and features in Best in Ohio Magazine Doctors Edition 2025-reflect his lifelong dedication to both patient wellness and medical education.

Beyond his medical practice, Dr. Gregory Facemyer is deeply engaged in community service, focusing on health awareness, patient education, and mentoring future healthcare leaders. His establishment of this scholarship represents a continuation of his lifelong mission to inspire young scholars who share his passion for preventative care and public health improvement.

Encouraging Future Medical Leaders Nationwide

The Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students is open to undergraduate students across the United States, regardless of their state or institution. It offers more than financial support-it provides recognition for students committed to making a meaningful difference in healthcare's future.

Through this initiative, Dr. Gregory Facemyer hopes to motivate students to adopt preventative approaches that reduce healthcare disparities, promote early intervention, and prioritize long-term community well-being. His vision aligns with the growing shift in medicine toward sustainability, prevention, and personalized care.

How to Apply

Eligible undergraduate students are encouraged to review full eligibility requirements and submit their applications. Essays should demonstrate thoughtful engagement with the essay prompt and a sincere interest in improving healthcare delivery through preventative medicine.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Gregory Facemyer

Organization: The Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students





