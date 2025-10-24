Dr. James Morales Award For Music Education Announces 2026 Scholarship For Aspiring Musicians

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Howell, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - The







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Founded by Dr. James Morales, a dedicated physician and long-time advocate for the performing arts, the award bridges the gap between academic pursuit and real-world impact. The scholarship is open to undergraduate students enrolled at any accredited college or university across the United States who are actively pursuing a degree or career in music or music education.

The core of the application process is a personal essay. Applicants are asked to reflect on the prompt: "How has music shaped your identity, and how do you plan to use your education and talent to impact the world around you?" This essay seeks to uncover the individual's personal connection to music and their aspirations for the future. The selection committee will prioritize thoughtful, genuine reflections that showcase a student's purpose and potential.

The vision of Dr. James Morales Dr. James Morales

"The goal is to identify a student who not only possesses talent but also a profound understanding of music's power to connect and inspire communities," a representative for the program stated. "Dr. James Morales believes in nurturing the whole person, and this scholarship is a tangible expression of that philosophy."

The application deadline for the Dr. James Morales Award is January 15, 2026. All submissions will be carefully reviewed, and the selected recipient will be announced on February 15, 2026. The one-time award of $1,000 is intended to aid the winner in their educational journey.

Prospective applicants can find full details on eligibility criteria and the application process on the official website.

About the Dr. James Morales Award for Music Education

The

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Dr. James Morales

Organization: Dr. James Morales Award for Music Education

Website:

Email: ...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: GYT