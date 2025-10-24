Volt Carbon Technologies Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement For Gross Proceeds Of $150,000

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the private placement (the "Offering") announced on October 22, 2025, by issuing an aggregate number ofunits ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross proceeds of $(the "First Tranche").

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued under the First Tranche will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.

No finder's fee were paid in connection with the closing of the First Tranche. The Company expects to close the second tranche of the Offering on or before Nov 22, 2025, subject to TSX-V approval.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to pay outstanding payables, advance battery and mobile mineral separation technology, and for general working capital.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website .

