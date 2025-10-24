Homerun Resources Inc. Financings Update

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) -announces that the Company has submitted its formal application for conditional approval of the previously announced $6-million financing with a single institutional investor. The Company is now awaiting conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also reports, that further to its October 6, 2025, news release, the Company is oversubscribed for its $3-million unit private placement at $1.00. This financing will close after the above financing, as several subscribers have requested that the closing of the $6-million institutional financing be a precedent, and so the Company has requested and received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the closing of that financing for a standard 30-day period to November 24, 2025.

Both financings are anticipated to close in the immediate term, subject to TSX-V approval.

