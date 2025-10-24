Scope Technologies Announces $3 Million Private Placement Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") today announced a non-brokered private placement financing of 7,894,737 units ("Units") at a price of $0.38 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit under the Offering will consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.60 per share for a period of three years from the date of issue.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on the exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay finders fees in relation to this the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to further expand the Company's QSE platform and for general working capital requirements.

"This funding allows Scope Technologies to grow and support ongoing operations," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. "Accelerating our goal to make QSE a go to post-quantum security preparedness and encryption company."

About Scope Technologies Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp. is a leader in quantum-secure infrastructure, specializing in protecting sensitive data with innovations in post-quantum storage and authentication. Through QSE Group, Scope is developing solutions to meet the growing enterprise demand for cryptographic resilience, allowing organizations to secure scalable technology that drives growth and operational efficiency to safeguard critical systems today while preparing for the quantum era.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.







