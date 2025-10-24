Unprecedent! Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Gets Administrative Role At PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed the Test captain, Shan Masood, as the Consultant, International Cricket and Player Affairs, according to the board's official website on Friday.

This marks a very rare instance of an active cricketer being given an administrative post. Shan's responsibilities as part of this role were not revealed by PCB.

Shan Masood's Career

The 36-year-old has played 44 Tests, nine ODIs and 19 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 3,108 international runs, including six Test centuries. His most prolific format is Test cricket, where he has scored 2,550 runs in 44 matches and 84 innings at an average of 30.72, with six centuries, 13 fifties, and a best score of 156.

In nine ODIs, he has scored 163 runs at an average of 18.11, with a fifty. In 19 ODIs and 17 innings, he made 395 runs at an average of 30.38, with three half-centuries and a best score of 65*.

Shan has also captained Pakistan in 14 Tests, including the recently concluded two-match ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against South Africa, which ended in a 1-1 draw. He top-scored for his side, with 170 runs in four innings, with an average of 42.50 and two half-centuries, including a best score of 87.

Under his leadership, Pakistan defeated England 2-1 last year, their first Test series win on home soil against England since 2005.

