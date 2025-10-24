403
Paul Mueller Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 30 cents ($0.30) per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend of 30 cents ($0.30) per share is payable on December 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 26, 2025.
Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | 417-575-9000
