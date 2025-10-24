American Home Water & Air Announces Expansion Of Residential Water Treatment And HVAC Services In Scottsdale, Arizona

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Home Water & Air, a residential water and air systems provider headquartered in Scottsdale, today announced the expansion of its operational service network across the greater Scottsdale region. The development is intended to strengthen the company's capacity to deliver water treatment, reverse osmosis, water softener, AC repair, furnace repair, and HVAC maintenance services to local homeowners.

According to the company, the expansion includes additional staffing, route optimization, and technical infrastructure improvements aimed at addressing higher demand for residential system maintenance and installation services in Maricopa County. This move follows a sustained period of regional growth and increased service requests related to both water quality and climate control needs.

Regional Conditions Prompt Expanded Operations

Arizona's hard water conditions and extreme weather cycles continue to create persistent demand for qualified residential service providers. In response, American Home Water & Air has adjusted its operational footprint to enhance accessibility for Scottsdale-area households requiring consistent maintenance of water and air systems.

“Expanding our operational network allows us to manage local service requests with greater efficiency,” said Mr. Prat Gupta, company spokesperson.“The objective is to ensure steady coverage throughout Scottsdale and its surrounding communities.”

The company stated that its field operations team has been reorganized to prioritize geographic coverage, scheduling flexibility, and response time improvements. No changes to service pricing or existing contract terms were announced in connection with the expansion.

Focus on Water Quality Solutions

The company's updated service structure includes additional resources dedicated to home water treatment and reverse osmosis systems, areas in which Arizona residents have shown growing interest due to mineral content and sediment issues common in local water supplies.

American Home Water & Air technicians are being assigned new diagnostic tools to assess residential water conditions more efficiently. The company confirmed that all installations and system maintenance will continue to follow established industry standards, with a focus on accuracy and compliance.

“Home water treatment and purification remain central to residential infrastructure in Arizona,” Gupta said.“Expanding capacity in this area reflects the continuing need for dependable, standards-driven service delivery.”

HVAC System Service Expansion

Alongside water system operations, the company has broadened its coverage for HVAC, air conditioning, and furnace repair services. The region's temperature extremes place high demand on residential cooling and heating systems, making routine maintenance and repairs an ongoing necessity for local homeowners.

The company reported that new technician routes and scheduling software have been implemented to manage seasonal service fluctuations. The additional resources are designed to reduce service delays during peak temperature periods while maintaining regulatory and safety compliance.

Commitment to Service Standards

American Home Water & Air has emphasized that all technicians working under its expanded operations are certified and trained to meet current building and environmental safety codes. The company maintains internal auditing processes intended to verify that all service activities are documented, tested, and performed in accordance with recognized standards.

The company also confirmed that its expansion will proceed in phases through early 2026, with a gradual increase in service appointments and staffing to accommodate operational scaling. This initiative is part of a longer-term adjustment plan that will remain under review as the region's population and residential infrastructure continue to develop.

About American Home Water & Air

American Home Water & Air provides residential system services specializing in home water treatment, reverse osmosis, water softeners, AC repair, furnace repair, and HVAC maintenance. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company operates throughout the greater Phoenix area, focusing on methodical, standards-compliant service execution and customer transparency.

For additional information, visit.

Media Contact

Company Name: American Home Water & Air

Contact Person: Mr. Prat Gupta

Email:...

Phone: United States

Website:

CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: American Home Water & Air Contact Person: Mr. Prat Gupta Email:... Phone: 602.428.5003 Country: United States Website: