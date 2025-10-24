Dr. Kellye Knueppel Receives Global Golisano Health Leadership Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Kellye Knueppel, founder of The Vision Therapy Center and Clinical Director in Wisconsin for Special Olympics Lions Clubs International Foundation Opening Eyesprogram, has been honored with the 2025 Global Golisano Health Leadership Award, one of the highest recognitions in inclusive health from Special Olympics and the Golisano Foundation.

The Global Golisano Health Leadership Awards celebrate individuals and organizations that advance equitable access to wellness, fitness, and care for people with intellectual disabilities. Presented during the Foundation's 40th anniversary celebration, this year's awards recognized only seven honorees worldwide.

Dr. Knueppel was selected for her decades of service, innovation, and advocacy, especially in vision care for underserved populations. A pioneer in the field of developmental optometry, she has provided critical expertise and leadership that have improved the lives of thousands of individuals who struggle with functional vision problems.

Dr. Knueppel is a developmental optometrist specializing in vision-related learning problems, sports vision, and rehabilitative optometry. She is board-certified in vision development as a Fellow of the Optometric Vision Development & Rehabilitation Association (FOVDR). Her practice focuses on diagnosing and treating the visual skills necessary for reading, learning, and daily life-skills often missed by standard eye exams.

As Clinical Director for Special Olympics Wisconsin 's Opening Eyes® program, Dr. Knueppel has overseen 9,381 vision screenings and delivered 8,088 pairs of eyeglasses to athletes across the state. She has also trained healthcare professionals and students throughout Wisconsin, as well as Clinical Directors and clinicians in other states and countries.

Her impact extends globally: Dr. Knueppel has participated in nine Special Olympics World Games, serving as both a Global Faculty Advisor and North America Regional Clinical Advisor. Through her leadership, she has helped raise worldwide awareness of the“hidden disabilities” caused by functional vision problems and expanded access to vision care for those most in need.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Knueppel's achievement,” said Kim Jelinske, Practice Director at The Vision Therapy Center.“Her dedication to inclusive vision care has changed countless lives and reflects the heart of our mission: To help every individual see, learn, and live to their fullest potential.”

The award represents both a personal milestone and a celebration of the transformative power of optometric vision therapy. Dr. Knueppel's lifelong commitment continues to inspire clinicians and families across Wisconsin and around the world.

About The Vision Therapy Center

The Vision Therapy Center, based in Brookfield, WI, with locations in Madison and Fond du Lac, provides optometric vision therapy to correct functional vision problems in children and adults. Optometric vision therapy is the use of lenses, prisms and eye exercises and activities prescribed by a developmental optometrist. The goal is to develop the visual skills so the visual system is working easily and efficiently. Learn more at .

About Special Olympics Wisconsin

Special Olympics Wisconsin has empowered people with intellectual disabilities for more than 50 years, providing year-round sports training and competition, health and wellness programs, school-based inclusion initiatives, and leadership development.

Learn more .