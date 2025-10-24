Moniker Foundation Advances Early Childhood Education In Southern Colorado With $10,000 Donation To Parents Challenge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Moniker Foundation awarded Parents Challenge a $10,000 grant to help launch a new initiative focused on early childhood learning. The funding will allow Parents Challenge to design and deliver new Parent Empowerment sessions for families with young children, equipping parents with the knowledge, tools, and strategies needed to ensure kindergarten readiness. These sessions are required for families receiving support from the organization, and they are offered free to the public.

Through the new programming, Parents Challenge will provide early-learning resources and family-centered guidance to ensure more children enter school with the skills they need to thrive.

“Preparing children for a strong educational start begins long before they enter a classroom,” said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge.“With the Moniker Foundation's support, we're launching a platform that strengthens parents' ability to support their child's learning journey from the very beginning. This investment is about more than early education - it's about laying the foundation for lifelong success.”

The Moniker Foundation, a Colorado Springs-based philanthropic organization, is known for backing mission-driven nonprofits that address urgent needs in education, health and human services, arts and culture and the environment.

“We believe that strong communities begin with strong families,” said Katy Rees, a leader at the Moniker Foundation.“Parents Challenge's approach to early childhood education empowers parents to take an active role in shaping their child's future. We're honored to support this critical work and help close the kindergarten-readiness gap.”

Research consistently underscores the lasting benefits of early childhood education. According to a study from the FPG Child Development Institute, children who receive quality early education are four times more likely to graduate from college. A longitudinal analysis of the Abecedarian Project found participants had significantly higher reading and math scores, were more likely to pursue higher education, and were less likely to rely on public assistance as adults. These findings and others affirm that equipping families early in a child's development has a measurable impact on individual achievement and community well-being.

This latest funding aligns with a growing wave of support for Parents Challenge, which continues to expand both geographically and programmatically. The nonprofit has recently launched an expansion project to extend their educational choice model and services into Pueblo, Teller County, and Eastern El Paso County with the support of major grants, awarded by The Yass Prize, The Anschutz Foundation, the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation and the John E. and Margaret L. Lane Foundation.

Celebrating 25 years in Colorado Springs, Parents Challenge has served countless students and families, offering customized support ranging from financial assistance and mentoring to tutoring and parent training programs. The organization is unique in its belief that parents - not systems - should be the primary decision-makers in their child's education. The organization supports families with scholars in public, charter, private and at-home schools. Learn more about Parents Challenge's mission and impact in Colorado at .

About Parents Challenge

Parents Challenge is a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering parents to choose the best educational opportunities for their children. Through comprehensive support, including information, training, mentoring, tools, and financial resources, Parents Challenge equips low-income families to make informed educational decisions. Find out more at .

About the Moniker Foundation

Based in Colorado Springs, the Moniker Foundation exists to build a thriving community through investments in education, health, and culture. For more information, visit .