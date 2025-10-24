403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
From Homeless To Hollywood: Shaneen Bonner's Inspiring Journey Captivates Audiences Worldwide
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- After enduring eight years of homelessness, living in an abandoned house without heat or running water, Shaneen Bonner never gave up on her faith or her dream.
Today, her extraordinary journey from hardship to hope is changing lives through her acclaimed documentary, From Homeless to Hollywood.
In just over a month, the documentary has surpassed 50,000 global streams on streaming platforms, cementing its place as one of the most inspiring independent documentaries of the year. With a remarkable 9.7 IMDB rating and recognition on Rotten Tomatoes, From Homeless to Hollywood continues to gain worldwide praise for its raw honesty, powerful storytelling, and faith-driven message.
A Story of Faith, Resilience, and Redemption:
The documentary chronicles Shaneen's journey from homelessness and danger to becoming a two-time Grammy-considered recording artist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur. Viewers witness her encounters with gang violence, her powerful moment of prayer, and her unshakable belief in the face of adversity.
Audiences and critics alike call From Homeless to Hollywood a "Must-See," with many praising its uplifting message of perseverance and spiritual triumph.
Streaming Now Worldwide:
Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, Plex, Favsome, UGG TV, and Stash
IMDB Rating: 9.7
Featured On: Rotten Tomatoes
Viewership: Over 50,000 streams and counting
Audience Reaction: "A Must See. Raw, Real, and inspiring"
About Shaneen Bonner:
Shaneen Bonner is a two-time Grammy-considered artist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur who uses her platform to empower others through stories, faith, perseverance, and hope. Her media company continues to produce projects that inspire and uplift global audiences.
Stay Connected with Shaneen Bonner on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
Media Contact:
Shaneen Bonner
Email:...
Phone: (310) 525-9934
Today, her extraordinary journey from hardship to hope is changing lives through her acclaimed documentary, From Homeless to Hollywood.
In just over a month, the documentary has surpassed 50,000 global streams on streaming platforms, cementing its place as one of the most inspiring independent documentaries of the year. With a remarkable 9.7 IMDB rating and recognition on Rotten Tomatoes, From Homeless to Hollywood continues to gain worldwide praise for its raw honesty, powerful storytelling, and faith-driven message.
A Story of Faith, Resilience, and Redemption:
The documentary chronicles Shaneen's journey from homelessness and danger to becoming a two-time Grammy-considered recording artist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur. Viewers witness her encounters with gang violence, her powerful moment of prayer, and her unshakable belief in the face of adversity.
Audiences and critics alike call From Homeless to Hollywood a "Must-See," with many praising its uplifting message of perseverance and spiritual triumph.
Streaming Now Worldwide:
Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, Plex, Favsome, UGG TV, and Stash
IMDB Rating: 9.7
Featured On: Rotten Tomatoes
Viewership: Over 50,000 streams and counting
Audience Reaction: "A Must See. Raw, Real, and inspiring"
About Shaneen Bonner:
Shaneen Bonner is a two-time Grammy-considered artist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur who uses her platform to empower others through stories, faith, perseverance, and hope. Her media company continues to produce projects that inspire and uplift global audiences.
Stay Connected with Shaneen Bonner on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
Media Contact:
Shaneen Bonner
Email:...
Phone: (310) 525-9934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment