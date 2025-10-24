Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
| MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|Assets
| September 30, 2025
(unaudited)
| December 31, 2024
(audited)
|Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees
|$
|57,961,155
|$
|65,405,731
|Interest and other fees receivable on loans
|1,578,806
|1,521,033
| Cash
|186,435
|178,012
|Cash – restricted
|13,847
|23,750
|Other assets
|128,431
|62,080
|Right-of-use asset – operating lease, net
|114,429
|154,039
|Deferred financing costs, net
|5,775
|16,171
|Total assets
|$
|59,988,878
|$
|67,360,816
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Line of credit
|$
|9,049,624
|$
|16,427,874
|Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $40,672 and $96,985, respectively)
|5,959,328
|5,903,015
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|171,558
|232,236
|Operating lease liability
|126,051
|167,119
|Loan holdback
|50,000
|50,000
|Dividends payable
|1,315,445
|1,315,445
|Total liabilities
|16,672,006
|24,095,689
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|---
|---
|Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 outstanding
|11,757
|11,757
|Additional paid-in capital
|45,571,739
|45,561,941
|Less: Treasury shares, at cost – 318,407 shares
|(1,070,406
|)
|(1,070,406
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,196,218
|)
|(1,238,165
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|43,316,872
|43,265,127
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|59,988,878
|$
|67,360,816
| MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
| Three Months
Ended September 30,
| Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| Revenue:
Interest income from loans
|$
|1,770,377
|$
|1,952,957
|$
|5,503,694
|$
|6,128,131
|Origination fees
|265,376
|360,376
|1,161,008
|1,201,494
|Total revenue
|2,035,753
|2,313,333
|6,664,702
|7,329,625
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs
|421,980
|537,218
|1,379,595
|1,831,037
|Referral fees
|2,575
|847
|4,242
|1,847
|General and administrative expenses
|413,518
|380,482
|1,304,873
|1,225,041
|Total operating costs and expenses
|838,073
|918,547
|2,688,710
|3,057,925
|Income from operations
|1,197,680
|1,394,786
|3,975,992
|4,271,700
|Other income
|4,500
|4,500
|13,500
|13,500
|Income before income tax expense
|1,202,180
|1,399,286
|3,989,492
|4,285,200
|Income tax expense
|---
|---
|(1,210
|)
|(650
|)
|Net income
|$
|1,202,180
|$
|1,399,286
|$
|3,988,282
|$
|4,284,550
|Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:
|--Basic
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.37
|--Diluted
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.37
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|--Basic
|11,438,651
|11,438,651
|11,438,651
|11,438,658
|--Diluted
|11,438,651
|11,438,651
|11,438,651
|11,438,658
| MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(unaudited)
|FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
|Common Shares
|Additional Paid in Capital
|Treasury Shares
|Accumulated Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, July 1, 2025
|11,757,058
|$
|11,757
|$
|45,568,473
|318,407
|$
|(1,070,406
|)
|$
|(1,082,953
|)
|$
|43,426,871
|Non-cash compensation
|3,266
|3,266
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,315,445
|)
|(1,315,445
|)
|Net income
|1,202,180
|1,202,180
|Balance, September 30, 2025
|11,757,058
|$
|11,757
|$
|45,571,739
|318,407
|$
|(1,070,406
|)
|$
|(1,196,218
|)
|$
|43,316,872
|F OR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
|Common Shares
|Additional Paid in Capital
|Treasury Shares
|Accumulated Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, July 1, 2024
|11,757,058
|$
|11,757
|$
|45,555,408
|318,407
|$
|(1,070,406
|)
|$
|(1,312,947
|)
|$
|43,183,812
|Non-cash compensation
|3,266
|3,266
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,315,445
|)
|(1,315,445
|)
|Net income
|1,399,286
|1,399,286
|Balance, September 30, 2024
|11,757,058
|$
|11,757
|$
|45,558,674
|318,407
|$
|(1,070,406
|)
|$
|(1,229,106
|)
|$
|43,270,919
|FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
|Common Shares
|Additional Paid in Capital
|Treasury Shares
|Accumulated Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, January 1, 2025
|11,757,058
|$
|11,757
|$
|45,561,941
|318,407
|$
|(1,070,406
|)
|$
|(1,238,165
|)
|$
|43,265,127
|Non-cash compensation
|9,798
|9,798
|Dividends paid
|(2,630,890
|)
|(2,630,890
|)
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,315,445
|)
|(1,315,445
|)
|Net income
|3,988,282
|3,988,282
|Balance, September 30, 2025
|11,757,058
|$
|11,757
|$
|45,571,739
|318,407
|$
|(1,070,406
|)
|$
|(1,196,218
|)
|$
|43,316,872
|FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
|Common Shares
|Additional Paid in Capital
|Treasury Shares
|Accumulated Deficit
|Totals
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Cost
|Balance, January 1, 2024
|11,757,058
|$
|11,757
|$
|45,548,876
|316,407
|$
|(1,060,606
|)
|$
|(1,567,321
|)
|$
|42,932,706
|Purchase of treasury shares
|2,000
|(9,800
|)
|(9,800
|)
|Non-cash compensation
|9,798
|9,798
|Dividends paid
|(2,630,890
|)
|(2,630,890
|)
|Dividends declared and payable
|(1,315,445
|)
|(1,315,445
|)
|Net income
|4,284,550
|4,284,550
|Balance, September 30, 2024
|11,757,058
|$
|11,757
|$
|45,558,674
|318,407
|$
|(1,070,406
|)
|$
|(1,229,106
|)
|$
|43,270,919
| MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
| Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|3,988,282
|$
|4,284,550
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|66,710
|66,427
|Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability
|(1,459
|)
|121
|Depreciation
|4,007
|3,480
|Non-cash compensation expense
|9,798
|9,798
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Interest and other fees receivable on loans
|(70,895
|)
|(484,660
|)
|Other assets
|(69,940
|)
|(35,005
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(60,678
|)
|(83,505
|)
|Deferred origination and other fees
|(59,801
|)
|(100,207
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|3,806,024
|3,660,999
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Issuance of short-term loans
|(27,957,494
|)
|(29,019,000
|)
|Collections received from loans
|35,474,993
|33,749,887
|Purchase of fixed assets
|(418
|)
|(4,018
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|7,517,081
|4,726,869
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of line of credit
|(40,751,845
|)
|(37,297,880
|)
|Proceeds from line of credit
|33,373,595
|31,315,810
|Dividends paid
|(3,946,335
|)
|(3,917,963
|)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|---
|(9,800
|)
|Deferred financing costs incurred
|---
|(2,167
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(11,324,585
|)
|(9,912,000
|)
|Net decrease in cash
|(1,480
|)
|(1,524,132
|)
|Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period(1)
|201,762
|1,691,995
|Cash and restricted cash, end of period(2)
|$
|200,282
|$
|167,863
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|Cash paid during the period for taxes
|$
|1,210
|$
|650
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|1,346,361
|$
|1,816,980
|Cash paid during the period for operating leases
|$
|47,973
|$
|47,779
|Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:
|Dividend declared and payable
|$
|1,315,445
|$
|1,315,445
|Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable
|$
|---
|$
|50,000
|Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:
|Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable
|$
|13,122
|$
|343,922
(1) At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.
(2) At September 30, 2025, cash and restricted cash included $13,847 of restricted cash.
