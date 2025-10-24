Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $2,036,000 compared to approximately $2,313,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $277,000 or 12.0%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period-over-period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, approximately $1,770,000 and $1,953,000, respectively, of the Company's revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offered to real estate investors, and approximately $265,000 and $360,000, respectively, of its revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately $3,988,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $4,285,000, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $297,000, or 6.9%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $6,665,000 compared to approximately $7,330,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $665,000, or 9.1%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period-over-period, and reduced origination fees, which were impacted by a slowdown in new loan originations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, revenues of approximately $5,504,000 and $6,128,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offered to real estate investors, and approximately $1,161,000 and $1,201,000, respectively, of the Company's revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of September 30, 2025, total stockholders' equity was approximately $43,317,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated,“The good news is that paid off loans during the third quarter exceeded our average, reflecting the strength and high quality of our loans even in rough times. However, the slow real estate markets in the geographic areas in which we operate causes longer time to redevelopment. Thus the decline in revenue and income. We continue to work tirelessly to deploy the available funds into safe and secure loans.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as“hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company's representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as“plan,”“project,”“potential,”“seek,”“may,”“will,”“expect,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“could,”“estimate,” or“continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses the slow real estate markets, as well the deployment of available funds into safe and secure loans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to“lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower's liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend or replace our existing credit line; and (xi) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to redeem our 6% senior secured notes, due April 22, 2026. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



