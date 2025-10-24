Update: Podcast Titans Gillie & Wallo267 Join The Global Gaming League - Set To Face Hollywood Icon Howie Mandel In Their First Official Matchup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a new partnership with the Esports Awards, the GGL match will take place on November 18th in Las Vegas, streaming globally on November 29th.

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gaming League (GGL) - the groundbreaking entertainment and esports/gaming platform merging music, media, and celebrity competition - has officially announced podcast duo Gillie & Wallo267 (Million Dollaz Worth of Game) as the league's newest team owners. Gillie & Wallo267 will be going up against the iconic Hollywood comedian and TV host, Howie Mandel.

The match will mark one of the most unexpected and entertaining crossovers in competitive gaming - pitting unfiltered cultural authenticty and podcast royalty against TV's sharpest comedic mind. In addition, the match was recently rescheduled to November 18th to align with the Esports Awards, the next day, bringing the two revolutionary gaming organizations together in Vegas on back to back days during F1 Week.





Gillie and Wallo267 are no strangers to bold entrepreneurial moves-from their groundbreaking Barstool podcast deal to their hit oversized sports hats, Noggin Boss, and their energy drink, Pure Fuel. Their latest venture into team ownership within a major sports and gaming league marks another powerful chapter in their evolution as cultural and business leaders, solidifying their status as forces shaping both the streets and the boardroom.

“ Gillie and Wallo267 bring the type of passion, competition, smack talking and credibility that defines what GGL is all about,” said Clinton Sparks, Founder of the Global Gaming League.“ Pairing their team against Howie Mandel's team aligns with what the mission of the GGL is all about - bringing different cultures, industries and worlds together.

Gillie & Wallo267 - known for turning their Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast into one of the most influential voices in hip-hop culture - are entering the world of esports with one mission: talk big, play bigger.

“ I love Howie Mandel, but we're about to embarrass that man in 4K,” joked Gillie, already firing shots before the official announcement stream.

Wallo267 added,“ Howie better bring his A-game. We don't lose on the mic or the monitor.”

Bringing more entertainment to the event, the band Wheatus – known for their chart-topping anthem“Teenage Dirtbag” – will perform the half time show.

The Gillie & Wallo267 (Million Dollaz gaming team) vs. Howie Mandel (Howie Do It gaming a team) matchup will take place live in Las Vegas on November 19th and then stream exclusively via the Global Gaming League's YouTube channel, with interactive fan engagement, live commentary, a halftime performance, and surprise guest appearances.

About the Global Gaming League: GGL is a first of its kind gaming entertainment league-where gaming, culture, music, sports, fashion, competition and rivalry converge. With celebrity-led teams, live competitions, global fan engagement, and next-gen media experiences, GGL is building the first entertainment system for the world's largest and most engaged audience. Learn more at





