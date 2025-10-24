Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bridgebio To Report Phase 3 Results For Small Molecule BBP-418 In LGMD2I/R9 FORTIFY Study, Along With Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Next Week


2025-10-24 04:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the“Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will host two separate business update calls to share the following:

  • Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9) FORTIFY Phase 3 Interim Analysis Topline Results Webinar: Monday, October 27 at 8:00 am ET
  • Q3 2025 Earnings: Wednesday, October 29 at 4:30 pm ET

To access the live webcast for BridgeBio's calls, please visit the“Events and Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio LinkedIn Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President
...
(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance
...


