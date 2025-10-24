Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3Rd Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $1,791,000 or $0.45 per share compared to third quarter 2024 net income of $1,408,000 or $0.36 per share. Return on Equity was 13.35% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 11.32% for the third quarter of 2024.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $460,000 or 9.8% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $177,000, mainly due to a decrease in loans. Interest expense decreased by $636,000, mainly due to a decrease in wholesale funding and funding costs. Non-interest income increased by $17,000 or 3.1%. Operating expenses increased by $19,000 or 0.5%.
Total assets were $548 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $574 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was mainly due to the repayment of wholesale funding and trust preferred debt totaling $24 million. While total loans decreased by $30 million or 7.3% due to the high-interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.26%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above“well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.
| Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Quarter Ended
|
| Year to Date
|
| Sep 30, 2025
|
| Sep 30, 2024
|
| Sep 30, 2025
|
| Sep 30, 2024
| Return on Equity
|
| 13.35%
|
|
|
| 11.32%
|
|
| 12.36%
|
|
| 11.09%
| Return on Assets
|
| 1.30%
|
|
|
| 0.98%
|
|
| 1.16%
|
|
| 0.92%
| Net Interest Margin
|
| 3.97%
|
|
|
| 3.47%
|
|
| 3.82%
|
|
| 3.37%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sep 30, 2025
|
| Sep 30, 2024
|
|
|
| Non-Performing Assets Ratio
|
| 0.26%
|
|
|
| 0.21%
|
|
|
|
| Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1)
|
| 10.86%
|
|
|
| 10.17%
|
|
|
|
| Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1)
|
| 17.75%
|
|
|
| 16.35%
|
|
|
|
| Book Value Per Share
| $13.90
|
|
| $12.80
|
|
|
|
| Market Value Per Share
| $12.10
|
|
| $9.03
|
|
|
|
| (1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Quarter Ended
|
| Year to Date
|
| Sep 30, 2025
|
| Sep 30, 2024
|
| Sep 30, 2025
|
| Sep 30, 2024
| Interest Income
| $
| 6,567,747
|
|
| $
| 6,744,483
|
| $
| 19,584,846
|
|
| $
| 20,069,571
| Interest Expense
|
| 1,430,850
|
|
|
| 2,067,285
|
|
| 4,630,286
|
|
|
| 6,322,485
| Net Interest Income
|
| 5,136,897
|
|
|
| 4,677,198
|
|
| 14,954,560
|
|
|
| 13,747,086
| Provision for credit losses
|
| (22,241
| )
|
|
| 229
|
|
| (56,454
| )
|
|
| (38,972
| )
| Non-interest income
|
| 566,870
|
|
|
| 549,612
|
|
| 1,579,482
|
|
|
| 1,700,596
| Operating Expenses
|
| 3,536,970
|
|
|
| 3,518,227
|
|
| 10,709,151
|
|
|
| 10,668,945
| Income before taxes
|
| 2,189,038
|
|
|
| 1,708,354
|
|
| 5,881,345
|
|
|
| 4,817,709
| Income tax expense
|
| 398,025
|
|
|
| 300,020
|
|
| 1,053,975
|
|
|
| 836,080
| Net Income
| $
| 1,791,013
|
|
| $
| 1,408,334
|
| $
| 4,827,370
|
|
| $
| 3,981,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net Income per share – diluted
| $
| 0.45
|
|
| $
| 0.36
|
| $
| 1.22
|
|
| $
| 1.00
| Dividends declared
| $
| 0.14
|
|
| $
| 0.14
|
| $
| 0.42
|
|
| $
| 0.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
|
|
|
| Sep 30, 2025
|
| Sep 30, 2024
| Assets
|
|
| Cash and cash equivalents
| $
| 50,432,608
|
|
| $
| 55,606,415
| Time deposits with other banks
|
| 1,494,000
|
|
|
| 1,992,000
| Securities
|
| 87,151,048
|
|
|
| 77,226,328
| Loans
|
| 377,670,851
|
|
|
| 407,594,529
| Allowance for credit losses
|
| (3,413,163
| )
|
|
| (3,528,332
| )
| Loans, net
|
| 374,257,688
|
|
|
| 404,066,197
| Premises and equipment, net
|
| 9,732,492
|
|
|
| 10,092,279
| Other assets
|
| 24,647,796
|
|
|
| 25,285,806
| Total Assets
| $
| 547,715,632
|
|
| $
| 574,269,025
|
|
|
| Liabilities
|
|
| Deposits
| $
| 481,103,001
|
|
| $
| 505,613,266
| FHLB borrowings
|
| 1,000,000
|
|
|
| 4,000,000
| Trust preferred
|
| 7,310,000
|
|
|
| 10,310,000
| Other liabilities
|
| 3,605,711
|
|
|
| 3,598,596
| Total Liabilities
|
| 493,018,712
|
|
|
| 523,521,862
|
|
|
| Equity
|
|
| Total Equity
|
| 54,696,920
|
|
|
| 50,747,163
| Total Liabilities and Equity
| $
| 547,715,632
|
|
| $
| 574,269,025
|
|
|
Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562
