Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3Rd Quarter 2025 Results

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $460,000 or 9.8% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $177,000, mainly due to a decrease in loans. Interest expense decreased by $636,000, mainly due to a decrease in wholesale funding and funding costs. Non-interest income increased by $17,000 or 3.1%. Operating expenses increased by $19,000 or 0.5%.

Total assets were $548 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $574 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was mainly due to the repayment of wholesale funding and trust preferred debt totaling $24 million. While total loans decreased by $30 million or 7.3% due to the high-interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.26%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above“well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

