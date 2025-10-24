Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3Rd Quarter 2025 Results


2025-10-24 04:01:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $1,791,000 or $0.45 per share compared to third quarter 2024 net income of $1,408,000 or $0.36 per share. Return on Equity was 13.35% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 11.32% for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $460,000 or 9.8% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $177,000, mainly due to a decrease in loans. Interest expense decreased by $636,000, mainly due to a decrease in wholesale funding and funding costs. Non-interest income increased by $17,000 or 3.1%. Operating expenses increased by $19,000 or 0.5%.

Total assets were $548 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $574 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in assets was mainly due to the repayment of wholesale funding and trust preferred debt totaling $24 million. While total loans decreased by $30 million or 7.3% due to the high-interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.26%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above“well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
Quarter Ended Year to Date
Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024
Return on Equity 13.35% 11.32% 12.36% 11.09%
Return on Assets 1.30% 0.98% 1.16% 0.92%
Net Interest Margin 3.97% 3.47% 3.82% 3.37%
Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024
Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.26% 0.21%
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 10.86% 10.17%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 17.75% 16.35%
Book Value Per Share $13.90 $12.80
Market Value Per Share $12.10 $9.03
(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank


Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
Quarter Ended Year to Date
Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024
Interest Income $ 6,567,747 $ 6,744,483 $ 19,584,846 $ 20,069,571
Interest Expense 1,430,850 2,067,285 4,630,286 6,322,485
Net Interest Income 5,136,897 4,677,198 14,954,560 13,747,086
Provision for credit losses (22,241 ) 229 (56,454 ) (38,972 )
Non-interest income 566,870 549,612 1,579,482 1,700,596
Operating Expenses 3,536,970 3,518,227 10,709,151 10,668,945
Income before taxes 2,189,038 1,708,354 5,881,345 4,817,709
Income tax expense 398,025 300,020 1,053,975 836,080
Net Income $ 1,791,013 $ 1,408,334 $ 4,827,370 $ 3,981,629
Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.36 $ 1.22 $ 1.00
Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.42


Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,432,608 $ 55,606,415
Time deposits with other banks 1,494,000 1,992,000
Securities 87,151,048 77,226,328
Loans 377,670,851 407,594,529
Allowance for credit losses (3,413,163 ) (3,528,332 )
Loans, net 374,257,688 404,066,197
Premises and equipment, net 9,732,492 10,092,279
Other assets 24,647,796 25,285,806
Total Assets $ 547,715,632 $ 574,269,025
Liabilities
Deposits $ 481,103,001 $ 505,613,266
FHLB borrowings 1,000,000 4,000,000
Trust preferred 7,310,000 10,310,000
Other liabilities 3,605,711 3,598,596
Total Liabilities 493,018,712 523,521,862
Equity
Total Equity 54,696,920 50,747,163
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 547,715,632 $ 574,269,025

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


