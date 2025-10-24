Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
USW To Join Ontario NDP And Labour Leaders To Protect Good Union Jobs At Risk Of Offshoring


2025-10-24 03:46:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader of the Official Opposition Marit Stiles and NDP shadow minister for Labour Jamie West (Sudbury) will be joined by the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), and the United Steelworkers union (USW) to fight for good union jobs at risk of being offshored.

DATE: Monday, Oct. 27

TIME: 9:30 a.m. Eastern

LOCATION: Queen's Park Media Studio

WATCH LIVE:

Speakers include:

  • Marit Stiles, Leader, Official Opposition
  • Jamie West, Member of Provincial Parliament, Sudbury
  • Laura Walton, OFL president
  • Michael Philips, USW Local 1944 president
  • Corey Mandryk, USW Local 1944 lead organizer


***MEDIA AVAILABILITY***

For more information:

Kim Hume, USW Communications, 416-553-2421, ...
Christy Keirallah, Ontario NDP Caucus, 416-602-9641, ...


