Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund Announces Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SSF) – Brompton Funds (“Brompton”) announces monthly distributions for record dates from October to December 2025 for the class A units (the“Class A Units”) and class U units (the“Class U Units”) of Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the“Fund”):



Ticker Amount Per

Class A Unit Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A Unit) SSF $ 0.041



Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date October 31, 2025 November 14, 2025 November 28, 2025 December 12, 2025 December 31, 2025 January 9, 2026



The Fund announces a distribution in the amount of US$0.041 per Class U Unit for the above noted record and payment dates.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email ... or visit our website at .

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an“exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The amount of distributions may fluctuate from month to month and there can be no assurance that the Fund will make any distribution in any particular month.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.