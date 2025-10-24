Two Thirds Of Children Surveyed In South Sudan Engaged In Child Labour: New Report

Nearly two-thirds of South Sudanese children surveyed aged between 5 and 17 years are engaged in the worst form of child labour, with rates soaring to as high as 90% in the worst hit regions, according to a new report by the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, and Save the Children.

The landmark National Child Labour Study involved more than 418 households from across seven states in South Sudan and found that 64% or nearly two in three children surveyed were engaged in the worst form of child labour, which include forced labour, sexual exploitation and involvement in illicit activities e.g. stealing, drug abuse and armed conflict [1].

In some parts of the country, the survey found nearly all children were involved in child labour. In Kapoeta South, 90% of children were engaged in child labour, with gold mining, pastoralism and farming combining to keep children out of school and working to support their families. The report also found that local conflict and child marriages are contributing to extremely high rates of child labour in Yambio region, with 90% of children surveyed found to be involved.

According to the report, children usually move from 'light' to hazardous or coercive labour, progressively reaching the worst forms that leave them enslaved, separated from families, exposed to serious hazards, illnesses or left to fend for themselves, said Save the Children.

About 10% of children surveyed reported experiences linked to conflict-related engagement with armed groups, particularly in counties of Akobo, Bentiu, and Kapoeta South.

The children reported to have been involved in a wide variety of activities ranging from tasks such as cattle herding and farming to jobs such as gold mining, brickmaking, street vending, and fighting alongside armed groups.

According to the report, boys are more often exposed to hazardous and military-related labour, while girls face heightened risks of domestic work, child marriage, and exploitation.

The report also revealed that caregiver awareness does not guarantee protection for the children involved, with the survey finding over 70% of children involved in hazardous work come from households where caregivers were aware of child labour laws.

On their part, children were found to be broadly unaware of existing protection services, with only 33% aware of any protection or support service available in their area, highlighting severe service gaps and fragmented referral systems.

The findings come at a time when a collision of crises has created food shortages across South Sudan with 7.7 million people – or 57% of the population – facing acute levels of hunger and putting 2.3 million children aged under 5 at risk of acute malnutrition.

Anthony, 16, a Child Representative in South Sudan, said:“No child should have to work when they should be learning. When children are forced into labour, they are denied their basic right to education and the chance to build a better future. Let us stand together and say no to child labour, let us protect every child's right to grow, learn, and succeed. Every child in South Sudan deserves the opportunity to dream and to become who they are meant to be.”

Deng Tong, Undersecretary, Ministry of Labour, Republic of South Sudan said, during the launch event in Juba:

“This national study provides a critical foundation for action. We must build on this evidence to establish a national child labour database that enables continuous monitoring and informed decision-making. As the Ministry of Labour, we are at the forefront of protecting our children across the country-raising awareness that child labour is unacceptable and that education is every child's right. Let us now move from commitment to implementation, from promises to protection, and from words to results. Together, we can make child labour a thing of the past and give every child in South Sudan the chance to dream and to thrive.”

Minister of Public Service, Hon. Dak Duop Bichiok, who was representing the Minister of Labour, said:

“This study has given us the evidence we need to reform policies, strengthen protection systems and ensure that every child in South Sudan enjoys their right to education, safety and a childhood free from exploitation.”

Save the Children's South Sudan Country Director Chris Nyamandi said:

“When nearly two-thirds of a country's children are working-and in some areas, almost every child-it signals a crisis that goes beyond poverty.

“Education remains the strongest protective factor, with children who attend school far less likely to be engaged in exploitative labour. This shows the incredible value of education in South Sudan. Equally the report highlights that children from food-secure households and educated caregivers face significantly lower risk, underscoring the link between poverty reduction and child protection.

“If we strengthen education, rebuild livelihoods, and prioritise child protection, we can reverse this trend. Every child deserves the chance to learn and thrive-not to work to survive.”

Barbara Egger, European Union Representative, said:

“Every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and become a leader of tomorrow. The European Union stands proudly with the children of South Sudan, the Government, and our partners, including Save the Children, to close legal and policy gaps, strengthen education and social protection, and ensure no child is left behind. Together, we are turning commitments into action, so that every girl and boy in South Sudan can realize the future they rightfully deserve.”

Save the Children has worked in South Sudan since 1991, when it was part of Sudan. The child rights organization provides children with access to education, healthcare and nutritional support, and families with food security and livelihoods assistance.

[1] The National Child Labour Study was conducted under Save the Children's Empowering Futures initiative with funding from the European Union. Using a mixed-methods approach, the study surveyed 418 households and engaged over 200 stakeholders through interviews and focus groups. The study was conducted across eight counties in seven states including Akobo, Kapoeta South, Magwi, Wau, Yambio, Juba, Bentiu (Rubkona), and Renk.

