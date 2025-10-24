African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Addressed The Inaugural Virtual Meeting Of The Ad-Hoc Committee On African Union (AU) Institutional Reform
The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf this afternoon addressed the inaugural virtual meeting of the Ad-Hoc Committee on AU Institutional #Reform, convened&chaired by H.E. President @ WilliamsRuto of Kenya, the AU Champion for Institutional Reform.
The Chairperson thanked President Ruto for his leadership in steering the reform process. President Ruto&the Chairperson reaffirmed Africa's shared commitment to building a stronger, more coherent,&people-centered Union.
President Ruto announced that the Extraordinary Summit on AU Reforms will take place on 26 November 2025 in Luanda, to be hosted by H.E. President João Lourenço of #Angola.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
