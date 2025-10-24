403
Brazil's Slim Majority For Lula: Approval Rises, Fault Lines Remain
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva now holds a narrow edge with 51.2 percent approval against 48.3 percent disapproval-the best balance since January 2024.
The figure comes from AtlasIntel's Latam Pulse survey conducted October 15–19 among 14,063 adults with a margin of error of one point. It extends a gradual climb seen since mid-year rather than a sudden surge.
The gains are real but uneven. Lula is ahead in most regions except the Center-West, Brazil's agribusiness belt, where skepticism of his government remains strong.
He performs better among women and older voters and among Brazilians with elementary or higher education. The toughest audiences are younger voters and evangelicals, where disapproval reaches roughly 72 percent.
That map tells you where the political ground game will intensify: churches and farm towns on one side; older, urban, and Northeastern voters on the other.
There is also a character subplot. Lula's personal image is narrowly net-positive (about 50–49). Former president Jair Bolsonaro's negatives have risen following a Supreme Court conviction, leaving him with a higher unfavorable reading.
That shift does not decide the 2026 race, but it shapes the air that all politicians breathe-who can claim momentum, who must play defense, and where undecided voters might break.
Lula Gains Slight Edge as Brazil's Political Map Shifts
The story behind the story is about how Brazil is stitched together. The Center-West's export-driven economy often clashes with the priorities of Lula's left-of-center base. Evangelical churches serve as powerful social networks that mobilize voters.
The Northeast remains a stronghold shaped by social programs and long-standing party loyalties. These blocs do not move in lockstep, and small changes at their edges can tilt national outcomes.
Why this matters to readers outside Brazil is simple: Brazil is Latin America's largest economy and a pivotal climate and commodities power.
A president edging above water-even slightly-has more room to bargain in Congress, set the tone on budgets and social policy, and influence how the country positions itself abroad.
The headline number is close, but the direction is clearer than it has been in months-and in Brazilian politics, a few points can be the difference between stalemate and a governing mandate.
