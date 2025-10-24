Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 24, 2025


2025-10-24 03:15:46
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Céu's 20-year show lights up Circo Voador (20:00), O Teatro Mágico returns to Qualistage (21:30), Blue Note pairs Jesuton (20:00) with Annalu's“My Radio Gaga” (22:30), and Teatro Riachuelo opens“O Céu da Língua” with two sessions (19:00, 21:30); also notable are Chico Alves at Carioca da Gema (19:30) and Didi Assis at Rio Scenarium (from 19:00).

Top Picks Tonight Céu - 20 Anos no Circo Voador (20:00)
  • Why picked: A globally-followed Brazilian voice on Lapa's legendary open-air stage.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa
  • Tickets: Eventim listing confirms Fri, 24/10, 20:00
O Teatro Mágico - Turnê“O Reencontro” at Qualistage (21:30)
  • Why picked: Music, circus and poetry from a cult phenomenon-arena feel in Barra.
  • Start: 21:30
  • Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
  • Price: a partir de R$80 ($15)
  • Website/Tickets: Qualistage page and Ticketmaster
Jesuton -“De Home a Hoje” at Blue Note (20:00)
  • Why picked: Soulful set in an intimate, seaside jazz room-great seated start.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note“Shows” (24/out)
Annalu -“My Radio Gaga” at Blue Note (22:30)
  • Why picked: Late pop-meets-jazz covers a few steps from the beach-easy nightcap.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note“Shows” (24/out)
1o Festival de Teatro do Rio -“O Céu da Língua” (19:00 & 21:30) - Teatro Riachuelo
  • Why picked: Festival highlight with back-to-back sessions-smart pre/post-dinner pick downtown.
  • Start: 19:00 and 21:30
  • Address: Rua do Passeio, 38/40, Centro
  • Tickets: Ingresso (24–27/10 schedule)
Also notable
  • Chico Alves - Carioca da Gema (19:30) - Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Venue shows page lists Fri 24/out 19:30.
  • Didi Assis - Rio Scenarium (from 19:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro. Sympla event shows 24/out from 19:00.
Suggested route

Centro → Lapa loop: Start 19:00 at Teatro Riachuelo (“O Céu da Língua”), walk or taxi 8–10 min to Circo Voador for Céu (20:00), then finish by the beach at Blue Note (22:30 Annalu).

Barra path: Anchor at Qualistage (O Teatro Mágico, 21:30), then choose a late Copacabana set at Blue Note or a Lapa bar for a nightcap.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Barra, Copacabana, Lapa and Centro; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated shows; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
  • Where prices appear, USD shown at 1 USD = R$5.30 (rounded).

Listings gathered for Friday, October 24, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

MENAFN24102025007421016031ID1110244789



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search