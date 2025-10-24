Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 24, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Céu's 20-year show lights up Circo Voador (20:00), O Teatro Mágico returns to Qualistage (21:30), Blue Note pairs Jesuton (20:00) with Annalu's“My Radio Gaga” (22:30), and Teatro Riachuelo opens“O Céu da Língua” with two sessions (19:00, 21:30); also notable are Chico Alves at Carioca da Gema (19:30) and Didi Assis at Rio Scenarium (from 19:00).



Why picked: A globally-followed Brazilian voice on Lapa's legendary open-air stage.

Start: 20:00

Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa Tickets: Eventim listing confirms Fri, 24/10, 20:00



Why picked: Music, circus and poetry from a cult phenomenon-arena feel in Barra.

Start: 21:30

Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca

Price: a partir de R$80 ($15) Website/Tickets: Qualistage page and Ticketmaster



Why picked: Soulful set in an intimate, seaside jazz room-great seated start.

Start: 20:00

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Website: Blue Note“Shows” (24/out)



Why picked: Late pop-meets-jazz covers a few steps from the beach-easy nightcap.

Start: 22:30

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Website: Blue Note“Shows” (24/out)



Why picked: Festival highlight with back-to-back sessions-smart pre/post-dinner pick downtown.

Start: 19:00 and 21:30

Address: Rua do Passeio, 38/40, Centro Tickets: Ingresso (24–27/10 schedule)



Chico Alves - Carioca da Gema (19:30) - Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Venue shows page lists Fri 24/out 19:30. Didi Assis - Rio Scenarium (from 19:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro. Sympla event shows 24/out from 19:00.

Top Picks Tonight Céu - 20 Anos no Circo Voador (20:00)O Teatro Mágico - Turnê“O Reencontro” at Qualistage (21:30)Jesuton -“De Home a Hoje” at Blue Note (20:00)Annalu -“My Radio Gaga” at Blue Note (22:30)1o Festival de Teatro do Rio -“O Céu da Língua” (19:00 & 21:30) - Teatro RiachueloAlso notableSuggested route

Centro → Lapa loop: Start 19:00 at Teatro Riachuelo (“O Céu da Língua”), walk or taxi 8–10 min to Circo Voador for Céu (20:00), then finish by the beach at Blue Note (22:30 Annalu).

Barra path: Anchor at Qualistage (O Teatro Mágico, 21:30), then choose a late Copacabana set at Blue Note or a Lapa bar for a nightcap.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Barra, Copacabana, Lapa and Centro; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).

Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated shows; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards. Where prices appear, USD shown at 1 USD = R$5.30 (rounded).

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Friday, October 24, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.