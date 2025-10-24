Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 24, 2025
Why picked: A globally-followed Brazilian voice on Lapa's legendary open-air stage.
Start: 20:00
Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa
Tickets: Eventim listing confirms Fri, 24/10, 20:00
Why picked: Music, circus and poetry from a cult phenomenon-arena feel in Barra.
Start: 21:30
Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
Price: a partir de R$80 ($15)
Website/Tickets: Qualistage page and Ticketmaster
Why picked: Soulful set in an intimate, seaside jazz room-great seated start.
Start: 20:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note“Shows” (24/out)
Why picked: Late pop-meets-jazz covers a few steps from the beach-easy nightcap.
Start: 22:30
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note“Shows” (24/out)
Why picked: Festival highlight with back-to-back sessions-smart pre/post-dinner pick downtown.
Start: 19:00 and 21:30
Address: Rua do Passeio, 38/40, Centro
Tickets: Ingresso (24–27/10 schedule)
Chico Alves - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
- Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa. Venue shows page lists Fri 24/out 19:30.
Didi Assis - Rio Scenarium (from 19:00)
- Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro. Sympla event shows 24/out from 19:00.
Centro → Lapa loop: Start 19:00 at Teatro Riachuelo (“O Céu da Língua”), walk or taxi 8–10 min to Circo Voador for Céu (20:00), then finish by the beach at Blue Note (22:30 Annalu).
Barra path: Anchor at Qualistage (O Teatro Mágico, 21:30), then choose a late Copacabana set at Blue Note or a Lapa bar for a nightcap.Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Barra, Copacabana, Lapa and Centro; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated shows; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Where prices appear, USD shown at 1 USD = R$5.30 (rounded).
Listings gathered for Friday, October 24, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
