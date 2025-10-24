403
The U.S. Economy's Balancing Act: Growth Holds, But Public Confidence Cracks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) America's economy is holding its ground, but the ground itself feels less steady. Fresh data on Friday showed that inflation has cooled, industry is quietly picking up speed, yet ordinary Americans are feeling poorer and more uncertain - a disconnect that captures the country's uneasy new normal.
Consumer prices rose 0.3% in September, keeping annual inflation at 3.0%, just under expectations. The core rate, which strips out food and energy, slowed to 0.2%, suggesting price pressures are finally easing in rents, used cars, and household goods.
For the Federal Reserve, this means the hard part - breaking inflation without crushing growth - may be working. At the same time, the U.S. economy still has surprising strength.
The manufacturing PMI ticked up to 52.2 and services jumped to 55.2, both comfortably above the 50-point expansion line. Businesses are still hiring and producing, helped by resilient exports, energy investment, and a slowdown in wage growth that keeps costs in check.
But the optimism stops at the checkout counter. The University of Michigan 's consumer sentiment index dropped to 53.6, the lowest in months. Americans say they still feel squeezed, with one-year inflation expectations stuck at 4.6% and five-year forecasts rising to 3.9%.
The numbers suggest that even if inflation is technically under control, people don't feel it - and that perception can be as powerful as the data itself.
The story behind the story is about fatigue. After two years of price shocks, interest rate hikes, and political tension, Americans are tired of“resilience.”
They're living through an economy that looks fine on paper but feels fragile in daily life. The factories are humming and Wall Street is calm, yet Main Street remains skeptical.
The deeper truth: the U.S. has mastered the art of staying afloat - but the current it swims against, public mistrust and affordability fatigue, is still getting stronger.
