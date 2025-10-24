Nitish Kumar Slams Lalu Family, Praises PM Modi For Bihar's Growth

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launched a sharp attack on the Lalu Yadav family, accusing them of corruption and misrule. Speaking at a rally, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar's rapid development and infrastructure progress ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

