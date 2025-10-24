Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nitish Kumar Slams Lalu Family, Praises PM Modi For Bihar's Growth


2025-10-24 03:15:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launched a sharp attack on the Lalu Yadav family, accusing them of corruption and misrule. Speaking at a rally, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar's rapid development and infrastructure progress ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

