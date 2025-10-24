Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Nevin Vs Shanavas: Another Fresh Dramatic Clash!


Tensions flared once again in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house as Nevin and Shanavas locked horns in a fiery verbal duel. What began as light teasing quickly turned into a heated exchange, dragging Anumol into the drama. The housemates watched the chaos unfold with shock and amusement.

