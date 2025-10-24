Grayscale Coindesk Crypto 5 ETF Begins Trading On NYSE



Grayscale listed its multi-asset GDLC ETF on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

The fund provides exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano. CEO Peter Mintzberg stated that GDLC covers roughly 90% of the crypto market.

Grayscale on Friday rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to mark the listing of its multi-asset crypto fund, the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC).

“With GDLC, the first U.S. diversified crypto index ETP, investors can now gain exposure to 90% of the crypto market* in one ticker,” said Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg.“This launch is one more in our history of firsts to market in every year of the last 12+ years, continuing our track record of innovation in digital assets.”

GDLC Offers Exposure To Five Leading Cryptocurrencies

GDLC kicked off Friday trading with a slight gain of 0.09% in the morning session as the broader cryptocurrency market showed tepid growth in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the GDLC ticker trended in 'bearish' territory over the past day.

The ETF is designed to provide a single point of access for investors looking to diversify within the cryptocurrency sector, streamlining exposure to the top five tokens by market capitalization.

Previously known as the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, it provides investors access to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple's XRP (XRP), and Cardano (ADA). The fund began trading on NYSE Arca in September.

